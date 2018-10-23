Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B‘s husband Offset paid tribute to his wife and kids in a very special way.

The “I Like It” rapper, 26, showed off Offset’s custom Louis Vuitton jewelry cases hand painted with a portrait of his wife wearing a bra and briefs, along with an inscription of each of his four children’s names — sons Jordan and Kody and daughters Kalea and Kulture.

Cardi has since deleted the video clip from her Instagram account where she says, “So this is my hubby’s watch case. This is baby’s names. And this is his other jewelry case and I feel so special! Aw babe! So cute. That’s Bartier Cardi. Her name is Bartier Cardi.”

Cardi B/Instagram

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Offset isn’t the only one who’s honored his family members with custom accessories. Cardi herself recently sported personalized “Kulture” hoop earrings from Pristine Jewelers for her daughter she welcomed in July, Kulture Kiari.

Cardi B/Instagram

The star also accessorized with a diamond-covered bracelet with a “K” charm in honor of her daughter — as well as an extravagant diamond encrusted chain necklace with her own name.

BACKGRID

RELATED PHOTOS: The Most Stylish (and Affordable!) Moto Jackets to Buy Right Now

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cardi opened up about motherhood and raising her infant daughter with husband Offset.

“I am enjoying it. It’s the best,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I should have had you when I was a teenager. Is this what I was missing my whole life? I love you.’ “

However, not everything has been so easy. Cardi did make some hilarious wise cracks about what labor was really like during the interview. “It was totally harder. Why nobody tells you about those things? Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina,” Cardi said. “People just be like, ‘Oh, you know, when you give birth, it’s gonna hurt.’ But nobody tells you [that].”