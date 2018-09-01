Proud Papa! Offset Gets Daughter Kulture Kiari's Name Tattooed on His Face

Every time he looks in the mirror, Offset will be reminded of his first child with wife Cardi B.

The Migos rapper revealed on Saturday that he came up with an extra special way to honor 7-week-old daughter Kulture Kiari: by tattooing her name onto his face!

In a series of videos and photos posted to his Instagram Story, Offset, 26, showed off the tattoo, which spells out his baby girl’s name along his jawline in a cursive font.

Offset’s tattoo artist also shared a close-up image of the very special inking.

“Shout out to @offsetyrnfor trusting me with his daughters name and the rest of the space on them sideburns,” the artist wrote, adding two thumbs up emojis.

However, while it’s clear that the “Walk It Talk It” rapper’s youngest daughter shares a special place in his heart, Offset went on to share that he actually has all the names of his children tattooed on his body.

“No I don’t just got her name,” the father of four remarked during a video, as he showed off some of his other very special inkings.

“I got my other boy right here,” he said, as he showed off another face tattoo. “And Jordan, my oldest son, [is] on the shoulder piece.”

Offset (who was born Kiari Cephus) has three children from previous relationships: sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea Marie.

Additionally, in a sweet nod to his relationship with Cardi B, in January, Offset also got her name tattooed on his neck in January.

Since the couple welcomed their first child together on July 10, Cardi B has yet to share a full photo of her baby girl, although she has given fans a few glimpses.

Earlier this month, the 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared an adorable photo of herself and Offset smiling down at their bundle of joy, whose face was almost entirely cropped out of the image.

“KultureK,” the new mom captioned the Instagram post.

Cardi B also fooled the entire audience at the MTV Video Music Awards last month into thinking she brought her infant on stage to make her television debut.

The Grammy-nominated star kicked off the award show, which was her first public event since Kulture’s arrival, cradling a bundle of pink blankets in her arm — but while viewers initially thought she was holding Kulture, she later revealed it was her shiny Moon Person trophy.

Interestingly, Offset wasn’t in on the joke. When the camera cut to him he had a very serious look on his face.

“Why Set said I was sooo mad, when I saw you on stage with that blanket. I thought you was going to show Kulture,” Cardi B tweeted after the show.