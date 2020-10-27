Offset Defends Cardi B's Birkin Bags: 'Black People Having Access to Luxury Shouldn't Be a Debate'

Offset's comments come after a social media post that claimed luxury Birkin bags have "literally lost their value" because female Black rappers make them "easy to get" and less "exclusive” started circulating last week

Cardi, 28, jumped on Instagram to share an important message about racism in the luxury fashion market, saying people shouldn't be questioning if Black women "could get a bag from the Hermés store" because "y'all don't do this to these white celebrities."

Image zoom Offset/Instagram

On Monday, Offset (who is seemingly back together with the “WAP” singer after she filed for divorce in September) posted a similar message on his own Instagram account alongside a photo of the couple and several Birkin bags.

“Stop letting people on the internet tell ya’ll who can get a Birkin at the store, and how many Birkin’s you can get,” the rapper, 28, captioned the photo. “Black people having access to luxury shouldn’t be a debate...by the way hip hop starts the trends !”

Offset also posted a photo of what appears to be Cardi's Hermés receipt on his Instagram Story, showing that she spent almost $130,00 at the luxury store.

Image zoom Offset/Instagram

In her clap back, Cardi also addressed comments about Black rappers making the Birkin bag less elusive than it once was and said she has actually helped do the opposite.

"Another thing is that they're saying we're depreciating the value," she said. "Actually, we add value because when we mention brands in hip-hop, s--- go up."

Image zoom Cardi B and her Birkin collection Cardi B/Instagram

But most importantly, Cardi wanted her fans to know that if they can't afford a designer purse, they shouldn't feel pressure from the world to go out and buy one.

"Let me tell you something: if you're a regular girl you don't gotta break your neck to have a Birkin. A Birkin don't make you. A n----- don't give a f--- if you have a Birkin or Aldo purse," she said.