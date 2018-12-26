Offset has been on a mission to win back Cardi B after the pair split in early December with a series of grand gestures. First, he crashed one of her sets to declare his love and beg for her back. Now, he spared no expense in showering her with gifts for the holidays.

The Migos rapper gifted Cardi B with thousands of dollars worth of designer items for Christmas, which Cardi B showed off on Instagram. Chanel, Christian Louboutin and Hermes were all among the labels Offset gave Cardi for the holiday.

He gifted the “Money” rapper with two quilted Chanel handbags, including one red purse featuring Chanel’s classic chevron quilt print and interlocking C’s, as well as a classic black double-flap bag.

Plus, he gifted her four extravagant and rare Hermès top-handle Birkin bags, which start at $12,000.

She received a black bag with tan piping, a crocodile yellow bag, a bright pink version and a brown color-way. (The tan in the images reflects paper that protects the leather.)

She thanked the Privé Porter, a luxury shopping service that helps source new Hermès bags.

“Thanks @priveporter for helping… he knew [sic] to this,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

She also shared a video on Instagram Stories panning over eight new pairs of Christian Louboutin heels, the brand she famously referenced as “red bottoms” her in hit “Bodak Yellow.”

Among her Louboutin spoils: A pair of silver sparkly pointy-toe pumps, bow-adored ankle-strap heels, a pair of snake-skin ankle booties, sheer sparkly siege pumps, sparkly silver sandals with a pair of matching pumps, gold ankle-strap heels with T-strap design and the pièce de résistance, a pair of $1,895 over-the-knee graffiti-print boots.

In a now-deleted Instagram photo, she thanked her ex for the new additions to her collection. “Thanks @offsetyrn,” she wrote with wink emojis.

The couple, who share a daughter, 5-month-old Kulture Kiari, called it quits in early December after a year of marriage. Cardi announced in a now-deleted Instagram video that she and Offset had been “trying to work things out” but ultimately “grew out of love.”

“Things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said. “It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Ever since the split, Offset has been publicly trying to win back Cardi’s affection. A week and a half after announcing their separation, Offset crashed her performance at Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud festival. A fan captured a video of Offset rushing on stage to beg her to reignite their romance.

Cardi B and Offset in September 2018. Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

With the help of stagehands, three boxes of flowers that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” were rolled out. (Venus ET Fleur confirmed to PEOPLE that the display consisted of 2,000 stem roses worth $15,000.) Offset then walked out with a bouquet of white flowers in hand, and said into the microphone, “In front of the world, I love you.” Cardi responded to him in off of the microphone at length, after which Offset exited the stage.

He also publicly apologized on Instagram with a lengthy post.

“I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back Cardi,” he wrote. “We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy. I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.”

The couple recently reunited on Friday on a romantic date together in Puerto Rico. Fans speculated that the pair may have gotten back together, but Cardi clarified what their reunion meant in an Instagram Live video.

She announced that they weren’t back together, she just wanted to reconnect briefly.

“I just had to get f—, that’s all,” Cardi announced, according to a fan video, adding that she feels “rejuvenated” now.

“Bitch feels baptized,” she shared. “I came back to f— life, bitch.”

Despite the Christmas gifts, Cardi B and Offset have not publicly announced their reconciliation.