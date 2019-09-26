Is Off-White's New $1,665 Hole-Punctured Handbag Inspired by... Wisconsin Cheese?

Tiny bags have been all the rage lately. Despite holding very, very little, stars like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are spotted constantly carrying the tiny contraptions. Now, Off-White took things one step further debuting a bag that holds… absolutely nothing.

During Off-White’s Spring/Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week show, designer Virgin Abloh accessorized runway looks with the brand’s latest handbag style, the “Meteor,” shown in red, white and black, that’s punctured with three giant holes, including one strategically-placed to use as a handle.

There was even a larger iteration in an oversized tote, which featured the same hole-punctured design in brown and white.

So what’s the meaning behind such a function-less bag? According to the brand’s press release, the Meteor Shower Jitney bag holds both figurative and literal connections for Abloh.

First, he wanted to “express a desire to push the conversations around fashion, streetwear and modern dressing forward” in this collection and wanted to challenge “the bedrock understanding of what, exactly, a bag is.”

He also, as it turns out, wanted to pay an ironic homage to his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin. The cheese-like hole motif is actually a play off of the state’s “cheesehead” hats and helmets.

So if you want to get your hands on the Winconsin-inspired piece to carry to the next Green Bay Packers football game, Vogue reports that bags will be available to buy on September 29 at select retailers for $1,665. And if you can’t stomach paying a grand for a bag that intentionally can’t hold anything. There’s good news! The brand announced in the press release that the items will come with usable pouches to store your valuables inside.