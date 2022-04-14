Chill Out: This Clever Mesh Beach Bag Features a Built-In Cooler — and It's Just $30 on Amazon
Beach season is just around the corner, but is your beach bag game on point? You may want to check on your cooler, too, after it spent a long winter being tucked away in storage.
If your beach bag has seen better days, or if you're tired of lugging around a tote bag and a separate cooler, there's a solution: Odyseaco's mesh beach bag, which includes a handy insulated compartment.
While a beach bag-cooler combo sounds too good to be true, it thankfully exists. And you can snag the perfect summer bag for just $30. No more lugging heavy, bulky coolers to the beach for you.
Buy It! Odyseaco Mesh Beach Bag with Cooler, $29.99; amazon.com
The zippered, lightweight bag measures 20 inches by 16 inches by 6 inches, but readily accepts four beach towels. Stash your sunscreen and other essentials in the two outer pockets — one of which has a zipper to secure your phone while you take a dip.
The insulated cooler forms the base of the bag, which shoppers describe as "very sturdy." You can use it together with the bag or leave the cooler at home if you don't need it since it's detachable. Reviewers loved that the bag is "great for the beach" and said the cooler is "just right for drinks." More specifically, a shopper wrote that it can hold "12 cans and one water bottle."
Pick your favorite from five fun colors, one of which features a navy star pattern that's great for festive Fourth of July picnics. Plus, carrying the tote bag is a cinch thanks to the 9-inch drop shoulder handle and the adjustable crossbody strap. It's also sand-proof and waterproof, meaning it'll hold up wherever you go. Best of all, the mesh material lets you easily see and grab what you need — no more digging around at the bottom.
We still have a little time before beach and pool season. But after discovering this versatile bag, you'll want to get a move on ordering it so you're prepared for days spent relaxing in the sun.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Chill Out: This Clever Mesh Beach Bag Features a Built-In Cooler — and It's Just $30 on Amazon
- Deal Alert! This Bed Sheet Set with 126,000+ Perfect Ratings Is as Little as $25 at Amazon
- The Best-Selling Passport Wallet on Amazon Comes with a Vaccine Card Holder — and It's on Sale for Under $10
- Carhartt's Wildly Popular T-Shirts Are on Sale at Amazon Today