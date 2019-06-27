Amazon Shoppers Discovered a Secret Use for These $17 Yoga Shorts

Image zoom Amazon

The makers behind Amazon’s most popular leggings also sell these versatile under-$20 yoga shorts, and while they’re perfect for working out in the summer, shoppers also love them for another unexpected use.

Over 1,100 owners gave these high-waisted Ododos shorts a five-star review with many revealing that the shorts are the perfect (and much more comfortable!) alternative to shapewear, providing a little extra coverage, support, and anti-chafing power when layered under dresses. Shoppers also love them in both their short and longer lengths for lounging around the house, sleeping, running, and more.

Buy It! Ododos High Waist Yoga Shorts, $16.68–$18.98; amazon.com

In addition to their four-way stretch and breathable, dry-wicking fabric, they also come in 43 colors, include handy side pockets for your phone, and feature a no-roll waistband ensuring they’ll stay in place throughout workouts and more. Shoppers also love their gentle tummy control, which isn’t too tight or restrictive. Plus, both their short and mid-calf lengths prevent uncomfortable thigh chafing.

“I love these! I bought them to wear under dresses because of the pockets — tired of not having somewhere to keep my phone,” one reviewer wrote. “They are long enough to prevent chafing, but short enough they don’t show under dresses.”

“Love these!” another wrote. “Perfect for coverage and the length was perfect to prevent summer chafing! Very comfortable and plan to buy more.”

Shoppers say you’ll love them even more than other active shorts from higher end brands. “Everything about these is perfect,” another reviewer wrote. “These fit like a glove [and I] don’t have to constantly pull ‘em up. I always buy my workout bottoms from Lululemon — but no more. The quality is awesome, the pockets are a plus, and like I said, the fit is perfect! I highly recommend these.”

And if you’re a fan of this style, you’ll also like the brand’s insanely popular high-waist leggings, which have racked up over 5,000 perfect reviews. You better make room in your drawer or closet because we have a feeling you’ll want to stock up on both.