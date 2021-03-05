These Cross-Waist Leggings Are Blowing Up on TikTok, and They’re on Sale for $20

Available in 36 colors and two lengths, these Amazon TikTok leggings have the same cross-front waistband as the original Aerie pair — for half the price. The defining V-cut panels are designed to lay flat across your lower stomach and hips, accentuating your curves and creating an hourglass shape. Plus, the leggings are made from stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric and have a gusseted crotch, so you can freely move around without worrying about them shifting or falling down.