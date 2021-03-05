These Cross-Waist Leggings Are Blowing Up on TikTok, and They’re on Sale for $20

You're probably familiar with the butt-lifting leggings that took the TikTok universe by storm, but you may not realize that a different pair of flattering leggings went viral first. Ever since TikTok user @hannahschlenker debuted the Aerie Real Me Crossover Leggings on the app back in November, the tight pants have continued to sell out. The good news is that we found a similar pair on Amazon for just $20.
Available in 36 colors and two lengths, these Amazon TikTok leggings have the same cross-front waistband as the original Aerie pair — for half the price. The defining V-cut panels are designed to lay flat across your lower stomach and hips, accentuating your curves and creating an hourglass shape. Plus, the leggings are made from stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric and have a gusseted crotch, so you can freely move around without worrying about them shifting or falling down.
"I am in love with these," one reviewer wrote. "As soon as I put them on and saw myself in the mirror, I got on Amazon and bought myself another pair. I may replace all of my leggings with these. The cross waist is super flattering and very comfy."
If you're not a fan of super high-waisted leggings, you'll be happy to know that unlike the OG pair, these leggings are truly mid-rise thanks to the front dip in the waistband.
"These leggings are perfect because they hit me below the belly button with the way they criss-cross in the front, and yet they are high enough in the back to pass the squat test without riding down at all," a second shopper confirmed. "They are true to size as well. So happy I took a chance and purchased them."
We can't guarantee that these Internet-famous leggings will stay in stock for long, especially at such an unbeatable price, so be sure to snag a pair before they sell out. It's what all the kids are doing.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.