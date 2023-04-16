10,000+ Amazon Shoppers Bought This Under-$20 Belt Bag in the Past Month

If you've been hoping to get your hands on a belt bag this spring, you're in luck. There's an affordable option available at Amazon that won't cost you more than $20 — and all 35 colors are currently in stock.

Belt bags are a hit with shoppers and celebrities alike, and while higher-end brands are selling out of their supply, Amazon reviewers are loving this under-$20, in-stock style from Ododos. It's racked up 6,000 five-star ratings and achieved best-seller status, beating out thousands of options. And more than 10,000 people have purchased the adjustable style in the past month alone.

The versatile accessory is incredibly functional and comfortable thanks to its lightweight feel and its clever design that allows it to be worn across the body in several ways. You can use it as a crossbody, fanny pack, or shoulder bag.

Just like its pricier counterparts, the bag comes with an adjustable strap, several exterior and interior pockets, and a roomy one-liter interior. It's also waterproof, and it looks similar to more expensive belt bags that feature an eye-catching chunky buckle and shiny strap. Unlike lookalike belt bags from competitors that come in a few colors, this brand boasts nearly three dozen hues and prints to choose from.

Its main compartment is large enough to hold all of the essentials, like a phone, wallet, keys, snacks, and sunglasses, making it great for those moments when you don't want to lug around a big bag. It's perfect for hiking, outdoor excursions, and sightseeing, but it's also handy for running errands, hitting up the grocery store, walking the dog, and other daily activities where you may prefer to have your hands free.

Thousands of Amazon reviewers gave it a five-star rating for its light feel, comfort, durability, and water resistance. And many raved about its overall look, price point, and handiness while traveling. "It was so much easier and safer than lugging around a purse all day," one reviewer wrote about using the bag during a recent trip to Italy. It had plenty of space for their must-haves, including their passport.

Several owners shared similar feedback and found it helpful when visiting Disney theme parks, cruising around the Caribbean, and setting out for a hiking day trip. Others shared that it came in handy when heading to concerts, festivals, and sporting events.

And surprisingly, many found this style to be on par or even more impressive than ones from higher-priced brands. Several reviewers appreciated that this one comes in more colors, it's free of tacky logos, and its adjustable strap is sturdy and stays in place.

Shoppers have crowned it their "favorite bag" and their "best purchase ever." If you're ready to see what all of the fuss is about, head to Amazon to get it for $17. All 35 colors are currently in stock, but with spring break trips and warm weather arriving, popular shades may move fast.

