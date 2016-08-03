Odell Beckham Jr. is Launching a Capsule Collection while David Duchovny and Martha Hunt Don Trench Coats for London Fog

It seems like you can’t walk outside without bumping into a new collaboration or ad campaign starring a celebrity. But this summer, there’s been an interesting twist in the game. In addition to the group of A-list names (we’re looking at you, Rihanna) that seem to have a brand collaboration every few months, an interesting new crop of stars, from sports stars like Odell Beckham Jr. to old-school actors like David Duchovny, are testing out their designer and modeling chops.

New York Giants wide receiver (and style star in his own right) Odell Beckham Jr., is launching a capsule collection with 13 x twenty, and considering how effortlessly cool his street style is, we would expect nothing less from the clothes he designs. Sold exclusively at select Bloomingdale’s and online starting in September, the athleisure collection will include knitwear basics, including sweatpants, hoodies, t-shirts and jackets with prices ranging between $85 and $595. “I’ve wanted to step out with my own collection for a while now but had been searching for the right time and opportunity,” Beckham said in an interview for the company’s catalog. “Bloomingdale’s introduced me to David Helwani, the founder and creative director of twenty tees. We immediately hit it off and went from there.”

London Fog also went with an unusual pick for their Fall/Holiday 2016 marketing campaign, shooting actor David Duchovny clad in their famous trench alongside Victoria Secret mainstay Martha Hunt in Dumbo, Brooklyn beneath the iconic Manhattan Bridge. Of his new spokesman role, Duchovny said, “I’m a New Yorker, and shooting the London Fog campaign with Martha in Brooklyn felt like the perfect way to honor the heritage of both the brand and an area that represents the best combination of timeless and contemporary style.” Martha concurred, “I’m excited to be a part of the London Fog family. The trench coat is such a classic, timeless piece that everyone needs in his or her wardrobe. David and I had so much fun shooting the campaign –- I showed him how to be a pro as a model and he gave me some acting tips as well. I think we complemented one another nicely.”

And skincare brand Kiehl’s is also launching a new endeavor today, promoting their Life Ride for amfAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research), an 11-day motorcycle journey to raise funds and awareness for AIDS/HIV research. Whoopi Goldberg and Dita Von Teese joined Kiehl’s for a new PSA which highlights the devastation this disease continues to inflict throughout America, with 50,000 new HIV infections diagnosed annually. The brand has plans to donate up to $150,000 to amfAR via this motorcycle ride, which will make pit stops along the way at a handful of Kiehl’s stores. A great cause that also promises you great skin — where do we sign up?