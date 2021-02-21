Amazon Shoppers Are Urging You to Buy These ‘Silky Soft’ and ‘Luxurious’ Joggers 

There are endless jogger options on Amazon. Whether you want something casual, something sporty, or a mix of both —AKA a pair you can wear to the grocery store and brunch — you'll most likely find exactly what you're looking for on the site. In between all those options, there's one pair in particular that Amazon shoppers couldn't stop adding to their carts last month.
Even before they were one of the most shopped fashion styles in January, the Oalka High Waist Joggers were a popular choice amongst Amazon customers. The stylish pants come in 37 colors — including chic tie-dye and leopard print varieties — and two designs: one with a drawstring waistband, and one with a seamless waistband. Made from an "ultra soft" and stretchy fabric, they have two side pockets, one smaller inner pocket in the back waistband, a tapered leg design, and elastic ankle cuffs.
Thanks to their "silky smooth" texture, many shoppers rave that the Oalka joggers look and feel much more expensive than they actually cost, which is only $23. Some even go as far as calling them "luxurious" and comparing them to options from higher-end brands like Lululemon.
"I absolutely love these pants, and ordered more in other colors," one shopper wrote. "They are perfect for working out, hanging at home, running errands... They are truly athleisure and perfect pants for strange times when we don't have to be as dressed up as we normally are. They are extremely comfortable; the fabric has a nice weight to it and is super soft."
Several shoppers also say the joggers are very flattering, and that they "thank the booty gods" for them being squat-proof and making their behinds look "phenomenal."
Another shopper customer raved: "What the heck. These are literally perfect. Exactly what I wanted. I'm kind of in shock, that's how perfect these are! They are SO COMFORTABLE. The material is slick, not cottony." They also added that the pockets are "deep and amazing" and noted that the waistband is flattering without being too tight.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers think you should take a chance on the Oalka joggers — and for just $23, it sounds totally worth it.