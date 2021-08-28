Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Flattering and Functional' Skort Keeps Thigh Chafing to a Minimum

Made from a polyester and spandex fabric blend, the skort offers a four-way stretch that's perfect for anything from high-intensity workouts to casually lounging around. While the outer skirt offers a flattering look, the mesh liner shorts underneath do all the work; they wick away excess sweat while keeping your thighs from rubbing together during extended periods of wear. One reviewer says the shorts are the perfect length and don't ride up when they move; "Two things I want out of a skirt: no thigh chafing and pockets," they wrote.