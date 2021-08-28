Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Flattering and Functional' Skort Keeps Thigh Chafing to a Minimum
It's the end of August, but scorching temperatures have yet to drop. If you've grown tired of rotating between the same cooling pieces, Amazon's Fashion Department has plenty of affordable picks that will easily carry over into September. The highly-rated Oalka Active Athletic Skort is a prime example — shoppers have found many versatile ways to utilize it in their daily lives.
Made from a polyester and spandex fabric blend, the skort offers a four-way stretch that's perfect for anything from high-intensity workouts to casually lounging around. While the outer skirt offers a flattering look, the mesh liner shorts underneath do all the work; they wick away excess sweat while keeping your thighs from rubbing together during extended periods of wear. One reviewer says the shorts are the perfect length and don't ride up when they move; "Two things I want out of a skirt: no thigh chafing and pockets," they wrote.
The Oalka skort was designed with a wide elastic waistband that holds the midsection securely, alongside two hidden pockets on each side of the inner lining. Reviewers say the pockets are a major bonus for carrying your phone, wallet, or keys to the gym, during neighborhood errand runs, or just around the house.
Buy It! Oalka Active Athletic Skort, $19.99–$21.99; amazon.com
Even more shoppers call the "flattering and functional" fashion piece the "perfect answer to hot summer days" since it remains dry-to-the-touch in high humidity. Many have purchased multiple colors to switch between on a regular basis, while others say the high quality compares to that of more expensive pairs they've loved in the past because they don't shrink, fade, or fall apart in the wash.
"These skorts are cool, comfortable, and very cute," wrote one reviewer. "I ordered four in various colors. I wear them around the house, on long walks, and to yoga. I love that I can go straight from yoga class to a restaurant without changing clothes."
"There's a reason these are a best-seller on Amazon: They are very stylish and very comfortable," said another. "Of course, all of us are shaped differently, but the shorts stayed put for me — no rolling around. The fabric is lovely — not at all sheer and drapes nicely."
The Oalka Active Athletic Skort comes in 25 colors, from neutrals to more playful shades, starting at $20 on Amazon.
