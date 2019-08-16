Even Lipstick ‘Snobs’ Gave This Affordable Lip Cream Set a Five-Star Review

Image zoom

The matte lip trend that’s been worn by just about everyone in Hollywood (and across the pond!) — Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Blake Lively, and Khloe Kardashian, to name a few — isn’t going away anytime soon, making this makeup deal one you’ve got to add to your cart if you want to experiment with the look.

Amazon shoppers can’t stop buying NYX Professional Makeup’s 10-piece lip kit, which is a steal at just $32 (breaking down to just $3.20 a pop). The creamy colors and their accompanying, individually sold lip creams are one of the retailer’s most reviewed lip products of all time, earning an impressive 1,500 five-star reviews.

The limited-edition lip kit comes with five metallic and five creamy matte shades including nudes, red, pinks, and vampy berries. Unlike lipsticks, which can be drying, and lip glosses, which can feel sticky, these city-inspired lip creams (with names like Copenhagen and Milan) are formulated to add rich, long-lasting color without a heavy, cakey, or drying feel.

The makeup brand, which was recently worn by Chloe and Halle Bailey to the Teen Choice Awards, also makes a slew of other best-sellers — its Matte Makeup Setting Spray, Epic Ink Liner, and Butter Gloss — that constantly top Amazon’s beauty charts, though shoppers can’t get enough of the lip creams.

“I can’t believe I did not find these sooner,” one reviewer wrote. “There is minimal transfer once the product dries. It truly rivals similar products that are three to five times more costly. The color selection is amazing — every color you can possibly need, really.”

“It feels like you’re not wearing anything, which to me is great,” another reviewed chimed in. “Only had to touch it up after I ate because I’m not the daintiest of eaters. It was very refreshing to not see it come off on the glass I was drinking from. I’m looking forward to growing a collection of these.”

With an inexpensive price point, tons of colors to experiment with, and a moisturizing, but matte formula that reviewers claim looks and feels better than department-store products, what’s not to love? Go ahead and splurge on the Prime-eligible 10-piece kit, which isn’t really a splurge compared to most high-end lipsticks, and you’ll be ready to copy your favorite celeb’s best beauty looks stat.