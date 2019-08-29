I'm Obsessed With This $7 Liquid Eyeliner That Stays on Perfectly All Day

Image zoom NYX

Alex Warner is an e-commerce editor who is sharing some of her personal favorites from her makeup collection.

Is it just me, or does it seem like every high school girl magically knows how to do her makeup now (my own sister included)? Reminiscing on my own glory days, I thought back to when I first started using beauty products — and let’s just say, it wasn’t pretty.

One of the things I could never seem to get the hang of? Eyeliner. From not knowing how close to apply it to my lash line to not being able to masterfully create a straight line on my lid, I was the absolute worst at eyeliner. Flash forward into my twenties, and I finally know what the heck I’m doing, thanks to countless hours spent watching YouTube tutorials and a lot of practice.

As a self-proclaimed beauty junkie (I’m basically Drew Barrymore, right?) who now loves eyeliner and rarely leaves the house without it, I’ve tried everything from eyeliner pencils to liquid eyeliners in search of the very best eyeliner — and I’ve finally found it. If you haven’t already heard of NYX Professional Makeup’s Epic Ink Liner, then let me be the first to introduce you to your new holy grail liquid liner.

What I love most about it is it doesn’t tug at my lid, so it glides across my lash line flawlessly — seriously, it usually only takes me one full swipe and voila, perfectly lined eyes. It has a super thin, flexible felt tip that makes precisely applying the liquid liner an absolute breeze (think: no cotton swabs needed for mess-ups) and allows for total control of the thickness of your lines. If you love a good cat eye, this liner will be your new go-to.

The ultra-pigmented formula is both waterproof and smudge proof, and I personally find it to be comparable to the higher-end Kat Von D Tattoo liner, which I’ve also tried. I’m not joking when I say I’m constantly shocked by how good the NYX eyeliner still looks by the end of the day. The best part? You can scoop it up at Walmart for under $7! In my opinion, it is one of the best drugstore eyeliners out there, and I know it won’t be leaving my beauty bag any time soon. As much as I love to splurge on high-end beauty products, I don’t think I’ll ever pay a penny over $7 for liquid eyeliner again.

Buy It! NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner, $6.30; walmart.com