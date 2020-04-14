Image zoom

Finding a lip gloss that provides long-lasting color and shine without leaving behind a sticky mess can be tricky. But thousands of makeup lovers say the NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss ticks all those boxes and then some.

Besides providing a sheer-to-medium level of color that lasts for hours, the cult-favorite gloss is also infused with moisturizing ingredients that leave your lips feeling hydrated and kissable. According to the brand, the Butter Gloss is so popular, one is sold every 15 seconds — meaning over 10 million tubes of this popular gloss have been sold since its launch in 2013!

It’s easy to see why it’s so beloved. Not only is the cruelty-free lip product easy to apply, but customers say it smells and tastes great as well. “The BEST gloss ever,” raved one shopper. “No comparison. The shades are absolutely perfection and pair flawlessly with any color liner. Will never use another gloss!”

Buy It! NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss, $7.50 for two; ulta.com

“I love this lip gloss,” wrote another. “This was the first time I purchased it and I ordered three different colors. It goes on smooth and doesn’t make my lips feel sticky at all. It also moisturizes and lasts a long time.”

Perhaps the best part? The already affordable lip gloss is marked down right now thanks to Ulta’s Spring Haul Sale. The beauty retailer is offering a “Buy One, Get One 50 Percent Off” deal on all 23 shades, so you can score two tubes of the Butter Gloss for less than $8 (normally priced at $5 each)..

All you have to do is add them to your shopping cart and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. But hurry, some colorways are already selling out!

Buy It! NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss, $7.50 for two; ulta.com

