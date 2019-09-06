All the Must-See Celebrity Sightings at New York Fashion Week

From the sidewalk to the catwalk! See every star, model and can't-miss moment from New York City's most stylish week
By Colleen Kratofil
September 06, 2019 11:51 AM

1 of 19

Tan France & Gigi Hadid

Gotham/Getty

The stylish duo go casual at the La Detresse “Acid Drop” presentation by Gigi’s sister Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein in crewneck sweatshirts, where they celebrated the line with Casamigos Tequila cocktails.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Yara Shahidi & Edward Enninful

Max Lakner / BFA.com

The actress and British Vogue editor have a laugh before she presented him with the Magazine of the Year award at The Daily Front Row‘s Fashion Media Awards sponsored by FIJI Water.

3 of 19

Kate Moss

Max Lakner / BFA.com

The Style Icon winner stayed hydrated thanks to FIJI Water at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 19

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Jim Spellman/Getty

Priyanka goes glam to celebrate Vanity Fair‘s 2019 Best Dressed List in a strapless red lace dress with bow detail.

Advertisement

5 of 19

Emily Ratajkowski

Jennifer Graylock/Getty

The model poses with her award after winning the Fashion Entrepreneur award for her brand Inamorata at The Daily Front Row‘s 7th annual Fashion Media Awards.

6 of 19

Ashley Graham

Cristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Bumping! Ashley was on-hand to present at The Daily Front Row‘s Fashion Media Awards and showed off her growing bump in a custom latex Vex Clothing pencil dress.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 19

Zendaya, Tommy Hilfiger & Dee Hilfiger

Jennifer Graylock/Getty

Dream team! Tommy presented his design collaborator, Zendaya, with the Fashion Force award at The Daily Front Row‘s Fashion Media Awards, presented in part by Casamigos.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 19

Mary-Kate Olsen

Mary-Kate stopped by the Moda Operandi NYFW dinner dressed in all black, seen here posing for a pic with W editor-in-chief Sara Moonves. 

Advertisement

9 of 19

Adriana Lima

Santiago Felipe/Getty

The supermodel looked all business at the celebration of her BCBGMAXAZRIA “Be Your Own Muse” campaign in her plunging black jumpsuit by the brand.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 19

Sienna Miller & Poppy Delevingne

The two Brits catch up at Moda Operandi’s dinner celebrating its rebrand and NYFW.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 19

Josephine Skriver & Sara Sampaio

John Parra/Getty

The Victoria’s Secret models wore their sexiest bustier and slip dress to celebrate the brand’s new Bombshell Intense fragrance.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 19

Tyra Banks

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Tyra strikes and pose (and a smize) at Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 19

Pat Cleveland

Getty Images for ESSENCE Fashion House

The supermodel shined on the red carpet at the ESSENCE Best in Black Fashion Awards in a shimmery red hooded dress with sequin red pants and matching heels. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 19

Angela Simmons

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Angela takes in the “flaming hot” fashion at Cheetos’ “The House of Flamin’ Haute” runway show. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 19

Katie Holmes

Brian Ach/Getty

Katie is ready for fall in her chambray shirt, white cardigan, black skinny jeans and boots at the Ellie Tahari show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 19

Amelia Hamlin & Delilah Belle Hamlin

Jim Spellman/Getty

The sisters coordinate in white slinky gowns at Vanity Fair‘s 2019 Best Dressed List celebration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 19

Brie Bella & Nikki Bella

Lars Niki/Getty

The twins toast the launch of their new products during fashion week for their Nicole and Brizee, N+B body and beauty line.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 19

Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards & Teddy Mellencamp

Yuchen Liao/Getty

Cali takes New York! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards and Teddy Mellencamp don all-black-everything at the Vfiles fashion show presented by Depop, pictured with Depop Founder Simon Beckerman and CEO Maria Raga. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.