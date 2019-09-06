All the Must-See Celebrity Sightings at New York Fashion Week

Tan France & Gigi Hadid
The stylish duo go casual at the La Detresse “Acid Drop” presentation by Gigi’s sister Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein in crewneck sweatshirts, where they celebrated the line with Casamigos Tequila cocktails.
Yara Shahidi & Edward Enninful
The actress and British Vogue editor have a laugh before she presented him with the Magazine of the Year award at The Daily Front Row‘s Fashion Media Awards sponsored by FIJI Water.
Kate Moss
The Style Icon winner stayed hydrated thanks to FIJI Water at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka goes glam to celebrate Vanity Fair‘s 2019 Best Dressed List in a strapless red lace dress with bow detail.
Emily Ratajkowski
The model poses with her award after winning the Fashion Entrepreneur award for her brand Inamorata at The Daily Front Row‘s 7th annual Fashion Media Awards.
Ashley Graham
Bumping! Ashley was on-hand to present at The Daily Front Row‘s Fashion Media Awards and showed off her growing bump in a custom latex Vex Clothing pencil dress.
Zendaya, Tommy Hilfiger & Dee Hilfiger
Dream team! Tommy presented his design collaborator, Zendaya, with the Fashion Force award at The Daily Front Row‘s Fashion Media Awards, presented in part by Casamigos.
Mary-Kate Olsen
Mary-Kate stopped by the Moda Operandi NYFW dinner dressed in all black, seen here posing for a pic with W editor-in-chief Sara Moonves.
Adriana Lima
The supermodel looked all business at the celebration of her BCBGMAXAZRIA “Be Your Own Muse” campaign in her plunging black jumpsuit by the brand.
Sienna Miller & Poppy Delevingne
The two Brits catch up at Moda Operandi’s dinner celebrating its rebrand and NYFW.
Josephine Skriver & Sara Sampaio
The Victoria’s Secret models wore their sexiest bustier and slip dress to celebrate the brand’s new Bombshell Intense fragrance.
Tyra Banks
Tyra strikes and pose (and a smize) at Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection.
Pat Cleveland
The supermodel shined on the red carpet at the ESSENCE Best in Black Fashion Awards in a shimmery red hooded dress with sequin red pants and matching heels.
Angela Simmons
Angela takes in the “flaming hot” fashion at Cheetos’ “The House of Flamin’ Haute” runway show.
Katie Holmes
Katie is ready for fall in her chambray shirt, white cardigan, black skinny jeans and boots at the Ellie Tahari show.
Amelia Hamlin & Delilah Belle Hamlin
The sisters coordinate in white slinky gowns at Vanity Fair‘s 2019 Best Dressed List celebration.
Brie Bella & Nikki Bella
The twins toast the launch of their new products during fashion week for their Nicole and Brizee, N+B body and beauty line.
Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards & Teddy Mellencamp
Cali takes New York! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards and Teddy Mellencamp don all-black-everything at the Vfiles fashion show presented by Depop, pictured with Depop Founder Simon Beckerman and CEO Maria Raga.