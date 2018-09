Every Must-See Moment from New York Fashion Week

The Couture Council of The Museum at FIT honored the designer with the 2018 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion at Lincoln Center. On why he thinks his label has won the hearts of women and celebrities (like fans Claire Danes and Jessica Alba) for 20 years, he tells PEOPLE, “I’m quite stubborn. I like things that are quite pure and straightforward. Part of the idea behind it all, whether it’s fragrance or ready-to-wear, is that it should make you feel beautiful and good and confident — something quite human and quite simple, and I’ve just been focused on that.”