NY, NJ, CT and PA Order Temporary Closure of Hair and Nail Salons, Tattoo Parlors amid Coronavirus

With the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States already climbing past 10,000, four states are implementing a mandatory temporary closure of beauty and grooming service businesses beginning Saturday, March 21.

To curb the spread of the mysterious flu-like respiratory virus, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania have ordered that all barber shops, tattoo parlors, hair salons, nail salons and similar services close Saturday evening at 8 p.m.

“These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protect the public health,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Twitter.

Image zoom Getty Images

#BREAKING: NY, CT, NJ, and PA will temporarily close all barber shops, nail & hair salons, tattoo shops, & similar services in our four states effective tomorrow at 8PM. These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protect the public health. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

These closures are just some of the long list of many mandatory business restrictions put in place amid the escalating coronavirus crisis. Restaurants and bars across the U.S. have been forced to close and only offer “to-go” or delivery options, public gyms have been shut down and several Las Vegas casinos closed until May, all in order to help facilitate social distancing.

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump announced that his administration had agreed with the Canadian government to close the countries’ mutual border to most people — except trade — because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Citing sources, the CBC reported on Tuesday night that the still-evolving agreement “would close the border to tourists and shoppers while still allowing Canadians to return home. The final deal is expected to allow some commercial traffic to continue to keep critical supply chains intact.”

RELATED: Here’s a Map of Coronavirus Cases in the U.S.

As of Friday morning, there are at least 12,392 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States and at least 195 patients with the virus have died.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages maintaining basic forms of hygiene including careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.