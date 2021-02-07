Nurses and Runners Can’t Get Over How Comfortable These $35 Sneakers Are

Made from a breathable mesh and knit upper material with a durable and cushiony rubber sole, the Umyogo sneakers are praised by runners, nurses, and customers with plantar fasciitis for how lightweight, soft, and comfy they are. In fact, multiple reviewers have called them "the most comfortable shoes" they've ever owned or worn, with one even going as far to say: "This shoe has changed my life! The comfort is beyond my words of appreciation!"