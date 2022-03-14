This Convertible Crossbody That Amazon Shoppers Are Calling 'Perfect' Can Be Worn 4 Ways — and It's Just $35
After two years of working remotely, offices are starting to open up as COVID-19 cases decline — meaning that commuting may soon become a part of your regular routine again if it isn't already. And you'll want to be prepared with all of the essentials to make your commute as seamless as possible, which includes a pair of headphones, a good read, and a bag to keep all of your items in one place.
Well, we've scoured the internet in search of the perfect bag for spring commuters and discovered the Nuoku crossbody bag from Amazon, which shoppers are literally raving about. The best part about this purse? It's easily convertible and can be worn four different ways. The crossbody actually doubles as a shoulder bag, as well as a wristlet, and a wallet thanks to its removable strap. So, you can either use it as a wallet and toss it into a larger bag or simply sling it over your shoulder.
It's not always the easiest to find a small crossbody that fits all of your typical daily items, but with 10 credit card slots, a middle zipper pocket, additional cash pockets, and two main large compartments, the crossbody can store practically anything you'd need for a commute. Everything zips and clips, too, so you can relax on your way to work and not have to worry about losing an AirPod.
Buy It! Nuoku Small Crossbody Bag, $34.39; amazon.com
It's no wonder Amazon shoppers are calling the convertible crossbody, which has more than 4,000 five-star ratings, "perfect." As one reviewer explained, "It's chock-full of pockets, comes with a wristlet strap and a longer strap, and can easily hold my [phone], credit cards, ID, and a pair of earbuds." Can't beat that.
Another customer said they were pleasantly "surprised" at the quality of this affordable find. "It doesn't feel or look cheap, and I love that it came with a satchel as well as an adjustable strap," they wrote.
And with spring right around the corner, we're all looking forward to a little extra daylight and sunshine — and yes, all the spring fashion. The versatile and functional crossbody comes in 39 fun colors and patterns including classic black and brown, green, yellow, and so many more to ensure all of your spring looks are elevated.
So before you head out for what could be your first work commute in years, make sure it's as effortless as you can make it with the crossbody bag Amazon shoppers are obsessing over.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Convertible Crossbody That Amazon Shoppers Are Calling 'Perfect' Can Be Worn 4 Ways — and It's Just $35
- Diane Keaton Danced Around in Two Comfy Staples You'll See Everywhere This Spring
- Amazon Shoppers Found a Genius Vaccination Card and Passport Holder Combo for Under $10
- This 'Feather Light' Cordless Vacuum Is Comparable to a Dyson, and It's Over $100 Off at Amazon