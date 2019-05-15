18 Fashion and Beauty Brands That Have Redefined the Meaning of Going 'Nude'

 

From flats to foundation, these companies have created neutral shades to match every skin tone
By Jillian Ruffo
May 15, 2019 09:52 AM

CTZN COSMETICS

CTZN Cosmetics

The Products: A genderless and cruelty-free makeup brand with the largest, most inclusive range of nude lipsticks on the market.

Number of Nude Shades: 25

Buy It! CTZN Cosmetics Nudiversal Lip Duo, $25; ctzncosmetics.com

BANANA REPUBLIC TRUE HUES COLLECTION 

Banana Republic

The Products: An inclusive collection of undergarments and accessories consisting of camisoles, bodysuits, socks, underwear and high-heel pumps.
Number of Nude Shades: 8
Buy It! From left: Essential Layering Camisole, $22.50; bananarepublic.com, Bare High-Heel Sandal, $118; bananarepublic.com, Cosabella Never Say Cutie Lace Thong, $24; bananarepublic.com, Cosabella Aire T-Shirt Bra, $75; bananarepublic.com

TOPSHOP BEAUTY

Topshop

The Products: “The New Nakeds” bra and underwear collection
Number of Nude Shades: 6
Buy It! Topshop Smoke Sticks, $9; topshop.com

AERIE

Courtesy Ae

After launching the Real Me lingerie collection last summer, Aerie is giving customers even more options to choose from. The brand has added five new shades to the lineup of lightly lined bras, boybriefs and thongs — making sure to provide a “nude” shade for a variety of skin tones. 

Buy It! Aerie Real Me, $14.50-$39.95; ae.com

GLAMGLOW

Glam Glow

The Product: Plumprageous Nudes Lip Treatment Collection
Number of Nude Shades: 10
Buy It! Glamglow Plumprageous Nudes Lip Treatment, $24; sephora.com

THIRDLOVE

Third Love

The Products: “The New Nakeds” bra and underwear collection
Number of Nude Shades: 5
Buy It! Classic T-Shirt Bra, $68; thirdlove.com, Seamless Cheeky, $16; thirdlove.com

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN

Christian Louboutin

The Product: Zolasofia Flat
Number of Nude Shades: 7
Buy It! Christian Louboutin Zolasofia Flat, $595; christianlouboutin.com

 

MAKE UP FOR EVER

Make Up Forever

The Product: Ultra HD Foundation
Number of Nude Shades: 40
Buy It! Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $43; sephora.com

BUTTER LONDON

The Product: Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizer
Number of Nude Shades: 6
Buy It!  Butter LONDON Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizer, $18; nordstrom.com

NAJA

Naja

The Products: “Nude for All” bra and underwear collection
Number of Nude Shades: 7
Buy It! Demi Bra, $52; naja.co, Thong, $18; naja.co

MAYBELLINE

Maybelline

The Product: Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color
Number of Nude Shades: 10
Buy It! Maybelline Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color, $4.29; target.com

BITE BEAUTY

Bite

The Product: Bite Beauty The Lip Pencil
Number of Nude Shades: 22
Buy It! Bite Beauty The Lip Pencil, $18; sephora.com

HANKY PANKY

The Product: Signature Lace Thong
Number of Nude Shades: 4
Buy It! Signature Lace Original Rise Thong, $20; barenecessities.com

KAT VON D

Kat Von D

The Product: Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
Number of Nude Shades: 10
Buy It! Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, $20; sephora.com

 

NATURALIZER

Courtesy Naturalizer

The Product: The Natalie Pump
Number of Nude Shades: 4
Buy It! Naturalizer Pump, $99; naturalizer.com

DEBORAH LIPPMANN

Courtesy Deborah Lippmann

The Product: Bed of Roses Collection
Number of Nude Shades: 6
Buy It! Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Collection, $36; nordstrom.com

KAHMUNE

Courtesy Kahmue

The Product: The Lucy Sandal
Number of Nude Shades: 10
Buy It! (Pre-Order) Sandal, $185; kahmune.com

CIATE LIQUID VELVET

CIATE

The Product: Ciaté London Liquid Velvet
Number of Nude Shades: 6Buy It! Ciaté London Liquid Velvet, $19; sephora.com

Advertisement
