From flats to foundation, these companies have created neutral shades to match every skin tone
CTZN COSMETICS
The Products: A genderless and cruelty-free makeup brand with the largest, most inclusive range of nude lipsticks on the market.
Number of Nude Shades: 25
Buy It! CTZN Cosmetics Nudiversal Lip Duo, $25; ctzncosmetics.com
BANANA REPUBLIC TRUE HUES COLLECTION
The Products: An inclusive collection of undergarments and accessories consisting of camisoles, bodysuits, socks, underwear and high-heel pumps.
Number of Nude Shades: 8
Buy It! From left: Essential Layering Camisole, $22.50; bananarepublic.com, Bare High-Heel Sandal, $118; bananarepublic.com, Cosabella Never Say Cutie Lace Thong, $24; bananarepublic.com, Cosabella Aire T-Shirt Bra, $75; bananarepublic.com
TOPSHOP BEAUTY
The Products: “The New Nakeds” bra and underwear collection
Number of Nude Shades: 6
Buy It! Topshop Smoke Sticks, $9; topshop.com
AERIE
After launching the Real Me lingerie collection last summer, Aerie is giving customers even more options to choose from. The brand has added five new shades to the lineup of lightly lined bras, boybriefs and thongs — making sure to provide a “nude” shade for a variety of skin tones.
Buy It! Aerie Real Me, $14.50-$39.95; ae.com
GLAMGLOW
The Product: Plumprageous Nudes Lip Treatment Collection
Number of Nude Shades: 10
Buy It! Glamglow Plumprageous Nudes Lip Treatment, $24; sephora.com
THIRDLOVE
The Products: “The New Nakeds” bra and underwear collection
Number of Nude Shades: 5
Buy It! Classic T-Shirt Bra, $68; thirdlove.com, Seamless Cheeky, $16; thirdlove.com
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
The Product: Zolasofia Flat
Number of Nude Shades: 7
Buy It! Christian Louboutin Zolasofia Flat, $595; christianlouboutin.com
MAKE UP FOR EVER
The Product: Ultra HD Foundation
Number of Nude Shades: 40
Buy It! Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $43; sephora.com
BUTTER LONDON
The Product: Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizer
Number of Nude Shades: 6
Buy It! Butter LONDON Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizer, $18; nordstrom.com
NAJA
The Products: “Nude for All” bra and underwear collection
Number of Nude Shades: 7
Buy It! Demi Bra, $52; naja.co, Thong, $18; naja.co
MAYBELLINE
The Product: Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color
Number of Nude Shades: 10
Buy It! Maybelline Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color, $4.29; target.com
BITE BEAUTY
The Product: Bite Beauty The Lip Pencil
Number of Nude Shades: 22
Buy It! Bite Beauty The Lip Pencil, $18; sephora.com
HANKY PANKY
The Product: Signature Lace Thong
Number of Nude Shades: 4
Buy It! Signature Lace Original Rise Thong, $20; barenecessities.com
KAT VON D
The Product: Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
Number of Nude Shades: 10
Buy It! Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, $20; sephora.com
NATURALIZER
The Product: The Natalie Pump
Number of Nude Shades: 4
Buy It! Naturalizer Pump, $99; naturalizer.com
DEBORAH LIPPMANN
The Product: Bed of Roses Collection
Number of Nude Shades: 6
Buy It! Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Collection, $36; nordstrom.com
KAHMUNE
The Product: The Lucy Sandal
Number of Nude Shades: 10
Buy It! (Pre-Order) Sandal, $185; kahmune.com
CIATE LIQUID VELVET
The Product: Ciaté London Liquid Velvet
Number of Nude Shades: 6Buy It! Ciaté London Liquid Velvet, $19; sephora.com