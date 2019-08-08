Like Mother, Like Daughter! North West Wears Kim Kardashian's Rare $35,000 Dior Purse

North West may only be 6 years old, but she’s already a mini style icon in the making.

Kim Kardashian West‘s eldest daughter is no stranger to snatching some high fashion pieces from her stylish mom’s enviable closet, including one super-luxe handbag that Kim was spotted wearing earlier this week.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and mom of four, 39, shared multiple photos from her trip to Japan with husband Kanye West, daughter North and son Saint, 3, which showed her daughter looking chic in a feather-adorned top, high shine emerald pants, furry neon mules and a rare Dior saddle bag.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

It’s extra special that North got to carry Kim’s heavy metal Dior purse. The pricey accessory is one of only 10 produced, according to Vogue — the outlet said the exclusive piece is “a collector’s piece worthy of a museum.”

The bag made its debut in Dior’s pre-fall collection show in Japan in 2018, with Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama collaborating on the accessory, according to the Robb Report.

Kim recently carried the same purse as North for a day running errands in L.A., pairing it with white sneakers and an oversize tie-dye tee.

North began borrowing her mom’s designer accessories at a young age. When she was 3 years old, North adorably slipped into Kim’s thigh-high chrome Balenciaga boots — which retail for $1,700.

Image zoom

“Didn’t think it would happen this soon … my baby girl stealing my shoes,” Kim wrote. “At least she has good taste #Balenciaga.”

But Kim does implement rules when it comes to footwear she lets North wear. In April 2019, North was not happy when she had to take off her mom’s pink snakeskin boots after prancing around in them for a few photos.

Sharing the snapshots to social media, Kim detailed how her oldest child made the fashion choice on her own before her mom had to lay down the law.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Notably, North has a very unhappy cry face on in the last photo as she clutches her coordinating accessories: a teddy-bear backpack and what appears to be a pink notebook.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots. 😂💕,” Kim wrote on Instagram.

North has even (quite impressively!) worn her mom’s high heels at cousin True‘s first birthday party, showing off her balancing skills as she toted around her little sister Chicago, 18 months.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“How do you do this in heels? Okay, okay, put your sister down. No no no, I said just … ” said the KKW Beauty guru as North finally obliged and placed Chi on the ground next to her. “Northie, you gotta change into the shoes.”