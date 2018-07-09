North West Makes Modeling Debut Alongside Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner in New Fendi Campaign

Like mother, like daughter!

At just five years old, North West made her modeling debut alongside mom Kim Kardashian West, 37, and grandmother Kris Jenner, 63, to front Fendi’s #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign in honor of the 10th anniversary launch of the brand’s iconic Peekaboo bag.

The three generations of KarJenner ladies posed in candid and spontaneous shots taken in Los Angeles that capture the intimate, personal side of their family.

C

“We have chosen to collaborate with family-related members that have been relevant in general, as well as known as a family, from the more controversial ones, who more and more express a courageous point of view and they have a vision, to more unexpected and unexplored ones,” Fendi’s chief executive officer Serge Brunschwig told WWD.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

In one photograph, North, Kim and Kris casually sit in a field of grass donning pieces of Fendi clothing and surrounded by Peekaboo bags with North bursting with laughter in her mother’s lap. In another campaign image, the ladies pose on front of a rooftop pool overlooking L.A. as the five-year-old gives her best nonchalant hair flip to the camera.

Fendi

This isn’t the first time North has shown an interest in following her famous mom’s footsteps. Besides modeling, North already appears to be hot on Kim’s heels when it comes to dominating the beauty business.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Plus More Stars in Sizzling Swimwear

“The other day, it was so funny. My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos. She was unboxing the My Little Pony Colourpop collection and I thought to myself, ‘I wish I was recording this’ because her reaction was so funny. And then she did makeup on the My Little Pony that they gave and she said, ‘Mom, I want to do a YouTube video,’” Kardashian told WWD.

Fendi

However, as of last fall, Kim wasn’t quite ready to let her daughter fully embrace the power of social media just yet. “I don’t know if it’s something she would really want to do…but it’s always a struggle on how much you want to have exposed or how much access you want them to have to have to social media,” Kim said.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Have a Girls Night Out at MTV Movie & TV Awards as Kylie Bails

But even without her own YouTube beauty channel, North still is embracing her passion for makeup. In December 2017, North honed her skills on a friend using ColourPop Cosmetics and Maybelline products while Kim documented her “glam session” on Instagram stories.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“North says she wants to be a make up artist,” the reality star captioned an image of her daughter’s colorful toolkit, including a My Little Pony line.

“It’ll be so magical at the end,” North announced as she applied more blush to her patient first client.

Then just last month, North decided it was time to test her makeup skills on herself and applied the bright shimmering blue shade from Kim’s KKW Beauty eye shadow palette (created in collaboration with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic) all over her face.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

“North, what are you doing with my Mario palette? Turn around,” Kim said as she walked in on her daughter covering her face with the makeup. “Stop it! Hey, that’s not how you put on eyeshadow!” Kim tried to instruct her daughter.

The mom and daughter pair started bonding over their shared love of makeup back when North was only one-year-old. “She loves makeup. Every night we play, after her bath, in bed, and you know my purse is always kind of by my nightstand, so she always says, ‘Purse!’ So she grabs my purse, and that means she wants my makeup bag, so I give her my makeup bag and it’s empty,” Kardashian West told Elle in 2015.

“If I just turn around for one second, she has my lipstick like all over her face. So I have to give her her own little makeup bag. She’s obsessed with makeup and watching me get ready and getting ready herself. She just loves the process, she could not be more ultimately girly-girl.”

North has started becoming an expert behind the camera lens too, most recently snapping a topless photo of mom Kim that caused some controversy on social media.

In the shot, Kim wears an unclasped bra, black spandex and she conceals her chest with her hands. Her reflection (as well as North’s) can be seen in the mirror. “📸 by North,” the reality star captioned the photo.

The risqué photo left some Kardashian fans outraged. “I wonder how many people would get social services called on them if this was anyone else but Kim K?? This is subpar parenting,” user Campzan wrote. But others supported the semi-nude shot. Carolinepool98 shared: “How is this bad? My mom used to change in front of me all the time. It’s normal with moms and daughters, at least where I’m from. Maybe North was just playing with the camera when Kim was changing. It’s normal, y’all. Stop reaching.”