This Super Warm Winter Coat Is Blowing Up Online This Week — and No, It’s Not the Amazon Coat

While Amazon’s beloved Orolay jacket, which recently earned Oprah’s stamp of approval, continues to be a popular choice for outerwear, there’s another stylish coat for women that you’re going to see everywhere this winter.

The North Face Aconcagua jacket is one of the most searched-for fashion items across the Internet right now, according to Google’s shopping insights, where it’s currently one of the top 10 fashion “products on the rise.” Right now, the sleek winter jacket is in stock at Nordstrom, Macy’s, and Zappos, though Amazon is offering the outerwear piece in over 17 colors for as little as $79 right now.

Buy It! The North Face Women’s Aconcagua Jacket II, from $79.34; amazon.com

Shoppers love the puffer’s water-repellent material, versatile look, flattering and waist-accentuating lines, and its wide selection of colors — but its biggest selling point has to be its dense-yet-lightweight goose down fill that’s surprisingly warm.

“This the best and warmest jacket I’ve ever had,” one reviewer wrote. “It was so lightweight that I thought I’d have to return it a first. It’s perfect.”

“Love that is so lightweight and yet still warm,” another echoed.

Similarly, its slim (not bulky) fit and feel has made it a winner among shoppers. “Amazingly beautiful and feminine down jacket” another reviewer wrote. “This is not a boxy jacket! It fits perfectly and accentuates my waist!”

The stylish winter jacket also comes in a vest and hooded parka. And men can also shop the popular piece in several styles, including a sleek jacket, hooded jacket, and vest.

Given its rising popularity, we recommend adding the plush piece to your cart now if you want to snag it before the best colors sell out (or the price goes back up). Grab one in your favorite color, and you’ll be ready to face the freezing winter temperatures ahead.