Rihanna‘s boundary-breaking lingerie brand has its first celeb ambassador: Normani!

Just one year after Rihanna announced the launch of her size-inclusive Savage x Fenty lingerie, the company has tapped 23-year-old singer Normani as its debut brand ambassador. The “Motivation” artist shared the news on her Instagram page along with a series of sultry photos modeling a fiery red Savage x Fenty bra, underwear and garters.

“I’m the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty ♥️♥️♥️♥️✨ !!! I love you @badgalriri,” the former Fifth Harmony star wrote.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Image zoom Savage x Fenty

She continued: “I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!”

Shortly after posting about the partnership, Normani’s celebrity friends commented with their support. “Oh yesssssss🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” model Ashley Graham said. Actress Yara Shahidi chimed in, “Yes yes yes.”

Image zoom Savage x Fenty

While Rihanna has yet to post about it on social media, she did release an official statement on the Savage x Fenty website. “Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X Ambassador,” the star said. “She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she’s going to kill it. That’s why people gravitate towards her.”

For Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center during New York Fashion Week in September, the designer asked actress and model Cara Delevingne to participate.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

“The second time we met, I was sitting in the audience and a bodyguard came and [brought] me [to her],” Delevingne told PEOPLE on the red carpet of the Savage x Fenty show about meeting the designer/superstar. “She opened the door and she was like ‘You are a rock star.’ I looked behind me and was like ‘Wait me? That’s weird because you’re the one who’s the rock star.’”

The actress goes on to talk about the close friendship they’ve developed. “Rihanna has always been so lovely and such a good friend,” she adds. “I am awe of her and just so proud.”