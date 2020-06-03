The Brand Behind Nordstrom’s Best-Selling Leggings Just Came Out With a Stylish Dress
Zella is not a one-trick pony
Nordstrom fans know that the department store’s private label brand, Zella, is a complete gem for fashionable and functional activewear. Its performance styles have garnered thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers — and for good reason. Between its affordable prices, top-rated booty-lifting leggings, inclusive sizing, and cozy loungewear, customers can’t get enough of everything that Zella has to offer. Now, the label is giving us yet another reason to fall in love.
Made from the same polyester-spandex material as Zella’s best-selling leggings, the Rosie Sleeveless Woven Dress is not only comfortable and breathable, but it’s stylish, too. It even comes with a trendy bateau neckline (a silhouette loved by Meghan Markle), an adjustable bungee-cord waistband, and discreet pockets.
The only problem? Customers wished it came in more colors: It’s currently only available in black, army green, and a poppy hibiscus red (which has limited sizing at the moment). And just like everything else in Zella’s collection, which ranges from $20 to $89, the Rosie dress comes with a super affordable price tag of just $69.
Basically, this sleek and sporty midi is the only thing we want to wear this summer — and we’ll bet you’ll feel the same once you try it out. Unfortunately, a price this good might mean it won’t be around for long.
Buy It! Zella Rosie Sleeveless Woven Dress, $69; nordstrom.com
