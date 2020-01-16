Adidas, Nike, New Balance and More Are Up to 70% Off at Nordstrom Right Now

Working out in the winter can be especially difficult. From doing an early morning sweat sesh while it’s still dark outside to bundling up against freezing cold temps on your way to spin class, let’s just say it takes some extra effort to hit the gym during this time of year. If you’re like us, then you know that the only motivation to move that’s better than getting a cute new workout outfit is getting one on sale, and you can do that at Nordstrom.

Whether you’re an avid runner, a spin class enthusiast, a yoga lover, an aspiring tennis pro, or someone who simply loves sweating it out at the gym, you’re bound to find a piece of activewear you need on major markdown. Right now, the department store is offering up to 70 percent off hundreds of sale items. From booty-sculpting leggings by Onzie on sale for just $42 to an ultra-comfortable pair of Nike running shoes for only $72 and a moisture-wicking Nike tennis dress for less than $45, you really can’t go wrong.

Nordies fans know that deals this good go fast, so to help get your shopping cart started, we picked out 15 of the best activewear deals to score at Nordstrom before they’re gone. Scroll down to shop them now.

Leggings

Buy It! Nike Boutique Dri-FIT Fringe Training Tights, $98.98 (orig. $165); nordstrom.com; Onzie High Waist Leggings, $41.98 (orig. $70); nordstrom.com; Nike One Luxe Dri-FIT Training Tights, $53.98 (orig. $90); nordstrom.com

Sneakers

Buy It! Adidas PulseBoost HD Running Shoe, $70 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com; Nike Presto React Sneaker, $71.98 (orig. $120); nordstrom.com; Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Running Shoe, $117.96 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com

Tops

Buy It! Fila Lanica Logo Sweatshirt, $35.98 (orig. $60); nordstrom.com; Adidas Trefoil Tee, $24.12 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com; New Balance Impact Run Grid Crew Top, $41.98 (orig. $70); nordstrom.com

Jackets

Buy It! Tory Sport All Weather Run Jacket, $162.50 (orig. $325); nordstrom.com; Zella Cassie Faux Fur Hoodie, $39.90 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com; Zella Live In Performance Jacket, $53.40 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

Tennis Gear

Buy It! Nike Court Dri-FIT Tennis Dress, $55.96 (orig. $70); nordstrom.com; Nike Court Elevated Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt, $47.96 (orig. $60); nordstrom.com; Nike Court Dry Tennis Dress, $41.98 (orig $70); nordstrom.com