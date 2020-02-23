The Nordstrom Winter Sale Ends Soon — Here Are 36 Last-Minute Deals to Shop Before It's Over

Image zoom

If you’ve been looking for a reason to do a little online shopping before the weekend is over, Nordstrom just gave you one. The department store is offering up to 40 percent off thousands of stylish fashion finds during its massive Winter Sale, and when we say massive, we really mean it — there are a whopping 12,545 items marked down, including dresses, coats, shoes, handbags, and accessories. Nordstrom also majorly slashed the prices on hundreds of home and kitchen essentials, as well as a handful of beauty products.

What makes this sale even more worthy of your time is the fact that so many celeb-loved brands are discounted. That includes Madewell, a Meghan Markle-favored label; Staud, which counts Hailey Bieber among its fans; Reiss, worn often by Kate Middleton; and Reformation, which is a go-to of practically every A-lister.

RELATED: Nordstrom’s Winter Sale Has Hundreds of Cozy Sweaters — Here Are 18 to Scoop Up Now

With so much to choose from in the sale section (and not a lot of time left to do it), we narrowed it down to 36 amazing deals you should absolutely make moves on before they end. Some of the pieces we’re eyeing include this vintage-inspired Reformation dress that’s $100 off, these glossy snake-pattern boots from Jeffrey Campbell that are now less than $150, and this gorgeous cognac leather Staud handbag that’s half-off and resembles Reese Witherspoon’s newest work tote from the same brand.

These discounts are way too good to pass up, but here’s the catch: The Nordstrom Winter Sale ends tonight at midnight ET, so you’ll have to add them to your cart ASAP. Keep scrolling to shop our curated list of the best deals from the Nordstrom Winter Sale!

Best Clothing Deals

Image zoom

Best Shoe Deals

Image zoom

Best Handbag Deals

Image zoom

Best Accessories Deals

Image zoom

Best Home Deals

Image zoom

Best Beauty Deals

Image zoom

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.