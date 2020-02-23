The Nordstrom Winter Sale Ends Soon — Here Are 36 Last-Minute Deals to Shop Before It's Over

Add them to your cart before the clock strikes midnight
If you’ve been looking for a reason to do a little online shopping before the weekend is over, Nordstrom just gave you one. The department store is offering up to 40 percent off thousands of stylish fashion finds during its massive Winter Sale, and when we say massive, we really mean it — there are a whopping 12,545 items marked down, including dresses, coats, shoes, handbags, and accessories. Nordstrom also majorly slashed the prices on hundreds of home and kitchen essentials, as well as a handful of beauty products.
What makes this sale even more worthy of your time is the fact that so many celeb-loved brands are discounted. That includes Madewell, a Meghan Markle-favored label; Staud, which counts Hailey Bieber among its fans; Reiss, worn often by Kate Middleton; and Reformation, which is a go-to of practically every A-lister.
RELATED: Nordstrom’s Winter Sale Has Hundreds of Cozy Sweaters — Here Are 18 to Scoop Up Now
With so much to choose from in the sale section (and not a lot of time left to do it), we narrowed it down to 36 amazing deals you should absolutely make moves on before they end. Some of the pieces we’re eyeing include this vintage-inspired Reformation dress that’s $100 off, these glossy snake-pattern boots from Jeffrey Campbell that are now less than $150, and this gorgeous cognac leather Staud handbag that’s half-off and resembles Reese Witherspoon’s newest work tote from the same brand.
These discounts are way too good to pass up, but here’s the catch: The Nordstrom Winter Sale ends tonight at midnight ET, so you’ll have to add them to your cart ASAP. Keep scrolling to shop our curated list of the best deals from the Nordstrom Winter Sale!
Best Clothing Deals
- Topshop Croc Embossed Faux Leather Jacket, $49.99 (orig. $100)
- Reformation Mabille Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $148.80 (orig. $248)
- ASTR the Label Regis Mock Neck Sweater, $58.80 (orig. $98)
- Chelsea28 Animal Print Skirt, $41.40 (orig. $69)
- Citizens of Humanity Harlow High Waist Ankle Slim Jeans, $136.80 (orig. $228)
- All in Favor Sweetheart Tie Neck Top, $26.98 (orig. $45)
Best Shoe Deals
- Jeffrey Campbell Siren Knee High Boot, $146.21 (orig. $194.95)
- Marc Fisher Ulani Pointy Toe Bootie, $119.37 (orig. $199.95)
- Sam Edelman Patti Ankle Strap Sandal, $59.96 (orig. $99.95)
- Vince Camuto Wenerly Studded d'Orsay Loafer, $59.40 (orig. $109.95)
- Toms Mesa Waterproof Bootie, $89.96 (orig. $149.95)
- Vionic Keke Sneaker, $83.96 (orig. $139.95)
Best Handbag Deals
- Reiss Hudson Mini Snakeskin Trim Leather Bucket Bag, $158.98 (orig. $265)
- Ted Baker London Ashlyyn Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag, $173.40 (orig. $289)
- Nordstrom Concertina Leather Accordion Satchel, $107.40 (orig. $179)
- BP. Square Faux Leather Backpack, $53.40 (orig. $89)
- Staud Frida Leather Handbag, $162.49 (orig. $325)
- Treasure & Bond Lex Leather Crossbody Bag, $59.40 (orig. $99)
Best Accessories Deals
- Madewell Stripe Pompom Scarf, $35.70 (orig. $59.50)
- BP. Set of 2 Imitation Pearl & Crystal Pendant Necklaces, $20.98 (orig. $35)
- Quay Australia Don't @ Me 48mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $39 (orig. $65)
- Olivia Burton Leather Strap Watch, $128.98 (orig. $218)
- BaubleBar Becca Beaded Headband, $58.80 (orig. $98)
- BP. Resin Hoop Earrings, $17.40 (orig. $29)
Best Home Deals
- Cathy’s Concepts Monogram 5-Piece Cheese Board & Utensil Set, $48.99 (orig. $58)
- Treasure & Bond Jersey Rope Throw Blanket, $49.49 (orig. $99)
- Anthropologie Large Visionary Candle, $28.80 (orig. $48)
- JK Adams Set of 3 Maple Book Cheese Boards, $45.59 (orig. $60)
- Le Creuset Signature 6 3/4 Quart Oval Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven, $385 (orig. $468.75)
- Renwil Axis Ceiling Light Fixture, $438 (orig. $498)
Best Beauty Deals
- T3 Featherweight Folding Compact Hair Dryer with Dual Voltage, $119.99 (orig. $150)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills x Carli Bybel Eye Shadow & Pressed Pigment Palette, $31.50 (orig. $45)
- RMS Beauty Luminizer Set, $57.62 (orig. $86)
- Lancôme Silver Glitter Monsieur Big Mascara, $20 (orig. $25)
- Lancer Skincare Nourish Luxe Skin Care Set, $93.75 (orig. $125)
- Skin Gym Rose Quartz Mini Facial Roller Workout Set, $22.40 (orig. $28)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.