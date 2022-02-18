These Are the 16 Best Fashion Deals at Nordstrom's Winter Sale — Under $15, Under $50, and Under $100

The Nordstrom Winter Sale kicked off today, February 18 — just in time for Presidents Day weekend — and it includes thousands of markdowns on clothing, shoes, and accessories from coveted brands like Levi's, Ugg, and Free People for up to 60 percent off, so you better believe we're hopping on it, stat. Because if we know one thing about Nordstrom shoppers, it's that they don't wait around on discounts this big.