These Are the 16 Best Fashion Deals at Nordstrom's Winter Sale — Under $15, Under $50, and Under $100
When it comes to sales, department store events are arguably the best because they offer a wide variety, from home decor to beauty, clothing, designer finds, and more. Nordstrom is the north star of department stores, so when it has a major sale, we simply can't ignore it.
The Nordstrom Winter Sale kicked off today, February 18 — just in time for Presidents Day weekend — and it includes thousands of markdowns on clothing, shoes, and accessories from coveted brands like Levi's, Ugg, and Free People for up to 60 percent off, so you better believe we're hopping on it, stat. Because if we know one thing about Nordstrom shoppers, it's that they don't wait around on discounts this big.
You might be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of options at your fingertips to shop, but don't worry — we narrowed down our search to the best fashion deals under $15, $50, and $100 and listed them below. And let us tell you: These deals are good.
A wide variety of comfortable activewear from in-houseviral brand Zella is on sale, like these lightweight leggings that have shoppers rave areing about how soft and comfortable they are. Plus, plenty of top-of-the-line Levi's jeans are discounted, including this flattering high-waisted pair and these '90s-esque straight jeans in a medium wash, both of which are 30 percent off. As for footwear, these cozy Ugg slippers are sure to sell out soon, and at 50 percent off, these comfy Adidas sneakers are a total steal. Oh, and we can already see ourselves living in this knit Free People top, which is 40 percent off.
Below, find the best fashion deals at the Nordstrom Winter Sale under $15, $50, and $100 to shop before the sale ends on February 27.
Best Deals Under $15:
- Free People Dani Swing Tank, $12 (orig. $20)
- BP. Double Scoop Stretch Cotton Bodysuit, $6 (orig. $12)
- Madewell Bandana, $6.25 (orig. $12)
- Madewell Hexagon Mini Hoop Earrings, $12.60 (orig. $18)
- Mali + Lili Vegan Leather Card Case, $12 (orig. $20)
Best Deals Under $50:
- Free People We the Free Buttercup Oversize Thermal Top, $40.80 (orig. $68)
- Ugg Fluffette Slipper, $49.90 (orig. $89.95)
- Zella Cozy Active Pocket Joggers, $29.40–$39.20 (orig. $49)
- Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings, $48.75 (orig. $65)
- Levi's 501 Original Cutoff Shorts, $48.65 (orig. $69.50)
- Open Edit Split Hem Pants, $39.20 (orig. $49)
Best Deals Under $100:
- Levi's Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $68.60 (orig. $98)
- Levi's 501 High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, $68.60 (orig. $98)
- Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe, $42.50–$63.75 (orig. $85)
- Steve Madden Twist Slide Sandal, $65.96 (orig. $109.95)
- Zella Quilted Bomber Jacket, $90.30–$99.99 (orig. $129)
