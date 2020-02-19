Nordstrom Is Slashing Prices on T3 Hair Dryers, Anastasia Beverly Hills Palettes, and More Must-Have Beauty Products

Image zoom

When Nordstrom slashes prices on beauty products, we don’t hesitate to stock up on our favorites. If you’re looking to do the same, we suggest heading over to Nordstrom’s Winter Sale, where you can score up to 40 percent off top beauty brands like Kopari, Lancome, T3, and more. To make sure you don’t miss out on these incredible beauty deals, we’ve picked out eight of the best hair, makeup, and skincare products that are currently on major markdown.

Our top picks include this lightweight and ultra-powerful T3 compact hair dryer on sale for just $120, the prettiest set of mini lip glosses from Kevyn Aucoin Beauty for just $19, and this dazzling eyeshadow palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills x Carli Bybel that’s 30 percent off. No matter what you’re looking to add to your beauty collection, you’re sure to find something you love in Nordstrom’s vast selection of markdowns.

Scroll down to shop our eight favorite beauty buys and more before the Nordstrom Winter Sale ends on February 23.

T3 Featherweight Folding Compact Hair Dryer with Dual Voltage

This lightweight hair dryer may be compact, but that doesn’t mean it skimps on power or design. Using ceramic heating technology, all hair types can expect smooth, shiny results. Plus, the foldable, portable construction makes it great for traveling.

Buy It! T3 Featherweight Folding Compact Hair Dryer with Dual Voltage, $119.99 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty JewelPop Mini Glass Glow Lip Set

Looking for the perfect pack of mini-sized lip glosses? This set of jewel-inspired tones from Kevyn Aucoin Beauty is for you. Complete with four moisturizing shades that leave your lips looking lustrous without feeling sticky, this travel-friendly lip kit provides everything you need for on-the-go touch ups.

Buy It! Kevyn Aucoin Beauty JewelPop Mini Glass Glow Lip Set, $18.75 (orig. $25); nordstrom.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills x Carli Bybel Eye Shadow & Pressed Pigment Palette

Anastasia Beverly Hills teamed up with beauty influencer Carli Bybel to create this incredible palette full of 14 gorgeous eyeshadows. Whether you’re looking for matte or sparkly metallic, it has every color you need for a dazzling makeup look.

Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills x Carli Bybel Eye Shadow & Pressed Pigment Palette, $31.50 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com

Lancome Absolue Premium Bx Set

This limited-edition set from classic beauty brand Lancome contains four luxurious products: A day cream to replenish moisture, an eye cream for improving firmness and brightness, a travel-sized night cream for deep moisturization, and a mini multi-solution face oil that enhance your skin’s natural glow overnight. Valued at $264, scoring this versatile skincare set on sale is one offer you don’t want to pass up.

Buy It! Lancome Absolue Premium Bx Set, $196.50 (orig. $245.50); nordstrom.com

Skin Gym Rose Quartz Mini Facial Roller Workout Set

Are your eyes looking a little tired? Give your face a pick-me-up with this two-piece set from Skin Gym that contains a mini rose quartz facial roller and refreshing under eye gel masks.

Buy It! Skin Gym Rose Quartz Mini Facial Roller Workout Set, $22.40 (orig. $28); nordstrom.com

RMS Beauty Luminizer Set

Achieve a gorgeous glow, rain or shine, with this Luminizer set from RMS Beauty. It comes with three highlighter shades including gold, pearl, and champagne, plus a brightening brush for easy application.

Buy It! RMS Beauty Luminizer Set, $57.62 (orig. $86); nordstrom.com

Kopari Beauty Besties Set

If you’re a fan of coconut oil beauty products, you’re going to love Kopari’s set of its skincare best-sellers. The Beauty Besties Set comes with a mini coconut deodorant, a travel-sized multipurpose coconut melt, a mini coconut face cream, and a full-sized coconut lip gloss.

Buy It! Kopari Beauty Besties Set, $30 (orig. $40); nordstrom.com

Thisworks Sleep Plus+ Pillow Spray & Eye Mask

Notes of lavender, vetiver, and chamomile in this pillow spray will help you fall — and stay — asleep. Coupled with an ultra soft fleece-lined eye mask, you’ll be relaxed and dozing off in no time.

Buy It! Thisworks Sleep Plus+ Pillow Spray & Eye Mask, $45.50 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com