Nordstrom Just Put More Than 18,000 Items on Sale, so We Found the 20 Best Deals
Including a coat from a brand Kate Middleton has worn for years
There's a lot you could do with your three-day weekend, but there's one thing you absolutely should do: Shop Nordstrom's huge sale that includes more than 18,000 markdowns this Presidents Day weekend
The sheer number of deals included in Nordstrom's latest sale is both exciting and scary — exciting because you're likely to find an item or two you've been coveting on sale (patience is a virtue, after all), but scary because with 18,000 markdowns to look through, it might be hard to find them. So to help you navigate the Nordstrom Winter Sale, we found 20 must-buys that you should add to your cart as as soon as possible, because things are selling out quickly.
If cozy sweaters are what you're after — and with cold weather upon most of the country, they should be on your list — you'll find hundreds in Nordstrom's sale section, like this super soft cashmere hoodie that's 55 percent off and available in gray and white and this plush cowl neck sweater that'll work with almost everything in your wardrobe.
The outerwear options also run the gamut. You'll find Kate Middleton-loved Barbour coats going for up to 60 percent off and Jennifer Aniston-approved The North Face coats for 50 percent off. Shoes, like these sneakers from Sorel and these durable Timberland boots, and accessories like Ray-Ban's iconic sunglasses and luxe gold earrings should also earn a spot in your cart because, well, one can never own too many.
You have until February 21 to snag Nordstrom's Winter Sale markdowns, but it's practically fact that the best things sell out first, so if you don't want to miss your chance at a Tory Burch bag that's $80 dollars off or a Free People teddy coat for $100 less, keep scrolling.
Best Clothing Deals
- BlankNYC Faux Fur Crop Jacket, $58.80 (orig. $98)
- Nordstrom Signature Cashmere Hoodie, $134.55 (orig. $299)
- Barbour Teasel Faux Fur Trim Puffer Jacket, $210 (orig. $350)
- Wrangler Whimsy High Waist Slim Fit Jeans, $58.80 (orig. $98)
- Zella Ultralight Reversible Puffer Jacket with Removable Hood, $59.40 (orig. $99)
Best Shoe Deals
- Sorel Kinetic Lite Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $119.95)
- Sam Edelman Codie Square Toe Bootie, $59.97 (orig. $149.95)
- Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot, $90 (orig. $150)
- Timberland Jayne Waterproof Hiking Bootie, $95.96 (orig. $159.95)
- Sam Edelman Clarem Boots, $89.98 (orig. $224.95)
Best Accessory Deals
- Ray-Ban 51mm Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses, $92.40 (orig. $154)
- Tory Burch Nano Walker Leather Wallet on a Chain, $118.80 (orig. $198)
- Gorjana Harper Drop Earrings, $20.97 (orig. $55)
- Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves, $59.40 (orig. $99)
- Everlane Cashmere Scrunchie, $10.97 (orig. $25)
Best Home Deals
- Dansk Koffie Pour Over Coffee Maker, $39 (orig. $65)
- Tag Catalpa Set of 3 Woven Oval Baskets, $89.25 (orig. $148.75)
- Gir Ultimate Tools 7-Piece Kitchen Tool Set, $44.96 (orig. $74.95)
- Tumi V4 Collection Expandable 22-Inch Spinner Carry-On Bag, $416.50 (orig. $595)
- Upstate Plant Based Dye Kit, $9.97 (orig. $48)
