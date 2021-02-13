Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Nordstrom Just Put More Than 18,000 Items on Sale, so We Found the 20 Best Deals

There's a lot you could do with your three-day weekend, but there's one thing you absolutely should do: Shop Nordstrom's huge sale that includes more than 18,000 markdowns this Presidents Day weekend

The sheer number of deals included in Nordstrom's latest sale is both exciting and scary — exciting because you're likely to find an item or two you've been coveting on sale (patience is a virtue, after all), but scary because with 18,000 markdowns to look through, it might be hard to find them. So to help you navigate the Nordstrom Winter Sale, we found 20 must-buys that you should add to your cart as as soon as possible, because things are selling out quickly.

If cozy sweaters are what you're after — and with cold weather upon most of the country, they should be on your list — you'll find hundreds in Nordstrom's sale section, like this super soft cashmere hoodie that's 55 percent off and available in gray and white and this plush cowl neck sweater that'll work with almost everything in your wardrobe.

Best Clothing Deals

Best Shoe Deals

Best Accessory Deals

Best Home Deals