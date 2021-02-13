Shop

Nordstrom Just Put More Than 18,000 Items on Sale, so We Found the 20 Best Deals

Including a coat from a brand Kate Middleton has worn for years

By Eva Thomas
February 13, 2021 02:01 PM
Credit: Nordstrom

There's a lot you could do with your three-day weekend, but there's one thing you absolutely should do: Shop Nordstrom's huge sale that includes more than 18,000 markdowns this Presidents Day weekend 

The sheer number of deals included in Nordstrom's latest sale is both exciting and scary — exciting because you're likely to find an item or two you've been coveting on sale (patience is a virtue, after all), but scary because with 18,000 markdowns to look through, it might be hard to find them. So to help you navigate the Nordstrom Winter Sale, we found 20 must-buys that you should add to your cart as as soon as possible, because things are selling out quickly.

If cozy sweaters are what you're after  — and with cold weather upon most of the country, they should be on your list — you'll find hundreds in Nordstrom's sale section, like this super soft cashmere hoodie that's 55 percent off and available in gray and white and this plush cowl neck sweater that'll work with almost everything in your wardrobe.

The outerwear options also run the gamut. You'll find Kate Middleton-loved Barbour coats going for up to 60 percent off and Jennifer Aniston-approved The North Face coats for 50 percent off. Shoes, like these sneakers from Sorel and these durable Timberland boots, and accessories like Ray-Ban's iconic sunglasses and luxe gold earrings should also earn a spot in your cart because, well, one can never own too many.

You have until February 21 to snag Nordstrom's Winter Sale markdowns, but it's practically fact that the best things sell out first, so if you don't want to miss your chance at a Tory Burch bag that's $80 dollars off or a Free People teddy coat for $100 less, keep scrolling.

