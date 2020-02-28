Nordstrom Has All the Vacation Essentials You Need for Your Next Getaway Starting at $19

Image zoom

If you’ve booked your next sunny getaway, congrats! You’re officially one step closer to the R&R you deserve. Whether you’re headed to spring break in Miami with college friends or a tropical-bound girls trip, the next task is to plan your outfits, figure out what you still need to buy, and think about how you’re going to manage to squeeze everything into your suitcase. Luckily, Nordstrom’s got you covered! (On the first two points, at least.)

The department store recently launched a section of vacation essentials that are mostly new to its website — and so much of it is super affordable! It’s chock-full of trendy summer dresses, swimsuits, sandals, cover-ups, and more. Apart from serving warm weather fashion inspo, Nordstrom’s Spring Break section also features solutions for keeping rosé (the real vacay essential) chilled on the beach in the form of this stainless steel canister, along with several sunscreens.

There are almost 1,000 seriously cute and practical items to choose from, and it’s hard to not want everything! But we narrowed it down to the 16 you should definitely scoop up before you travel. Best of all? They’re all less than $100, and they include this sunshine yellow ruched mini dress, these strappy block heel sandals from Steve Madden, and these Madewell tortoiseshell oval hoops — all which would look super cute together (you’re welcome). We’ll also be adding these Jennifer Lopez-approved sunglasses to our carts, as well as this smocked crop cami in all three colors because it’s only $19.

Keep scrolling to see the Nordstrom vacation essentials you need to pack for your next beach week, and don’t forget to throw in some extra sunscreen!

Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Smocked Crop Cami, $19; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! All in Favor Sasha Ruched Minidress, $55; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Acetate Oval Hoop Earrings, $26; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Steve Madden Issy Slide Sandal, $81.95; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Barnet Metallic Straw Packable Woven Tote, $79; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15, $24; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Brixton Joanna Straw Hat, $55; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Summersalt The Sidestroke One-Piece Swimsuit, $95; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Quay Australia x J.Lo All in 56mm Aviator Sunglasses, $48 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Supergoop! Glow Stick SPF 50, $25; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Roxy Under the Cali Sun Mindress, $60; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Lira Clothing Lotus Romper, $46; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Ribbed Bikini Top, $22; nordstrom.com; Topshop Ribbed High Waist Bikini Bottoms, $20; nordstorm.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Jessica Simpson Elaney Slide Sandal, $68.95; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Moroccanoil Protect and Prevent Spray, $13–$30; nordstrom.com

