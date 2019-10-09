Thousands of Nordstrom Customers Love These Top-Rated Bras — Here’s Why

Image zoom

Shopping for bras can be a serious struggle. For most women, the trials and tribulations of bra shopping land somewhere between finding your correct size and fit while also finding one that’s stylish and makes you feel good. Plus, the seemingly never-ending number of bras on the market doesn’t make it any easier — but knowing where to begin on your search for the perfect bra is key. That’s why we decided to turn to one of our favorite retailers known for all things fashion, shopping, and style: Nordstrom.

Nordies fans know that the retailer offers a serious selection of bras — with hundreds of styles and sizes to choose from — ranging from A cups to F and above. Nordstrom even offers video tutorials from its in-house experts with tips on how to find the right fit and bra type for your needs. Still, sifting through hundreds of bras can be time-consuming — so to help make your shopping journey a little bit easier, we picked out six top-rated bras on Nordstrom from popular brands like Natori, Wacoal, and Chantelle Lingerie. With sizes ranging from A to H cups, each style we’ve included here is under $100 and has hundreds of five-star customer reviews — Nordstrom shoppers have even rated some of these as the best bras they’ve ever purchased.

So if you’re in the market for a new bra that can provide support, comfort, and style — for under $100! — then scroll down to check out the six top-rated, customer-favorite bras at Nordstrom to shop now.

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra

This T-shirt bra is not only super comfortable, but it’s also designed with Natori’s signature Feathers lace that adds a pretty and romantic feel to an everyday bra. With over 2,200 five-star reviews, it’s clear that this gorgeous bra — available in sizes 30A to 38DD and six colors — is loved by Nordstrom shoppers everywhere. One happy customer wrote, “It’s comfortable, pretty and gives you a great shape. Quite simply, it’s the best bra I’ve ever purchased.”

Image zoom

Buy It! Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra, $68; nordstrom.com

Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra

With over 1,800 five-star customer ratings, the Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra is one of Nordstrom’s top-selling bras — and it’s easy to see why. The seamless cups are lined with a double layer of calla lily jacquard that’s blended with nylon and spandex for an ultra-comfortable fit. Available in sizes 32D to 44H, this bra has wide, padded bra straps to provide extra support and comfort.

Image zoom

Buy It! Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra, $65; nordstrom.com

Wacoal Awareness Soft Cup Bra

Just like the Wacoal bra above, this top-rated Soft Cup Bra is designed to offer optimal support and comfort — the only difference is that this one uses a full-coverage cup without underwire. Ranging in size from 34B to 44DDD, this customer-loved Wacoal bra is made from a smooth, soft nylon and spandex fabric blend that offers adequate support, even without the addition of underwire. It’s also garnered over 1,100 perfect five-star reviews from customers who rave over the comfort and great fit. “When I finally discovered your Wacoal Awareness bra, it literally changed my life!” wrote one reviewer. “The support is amazing. The bra is actually comfortable and the colors are beyond beautiful.”

Image zoom

Buy It! Wacoal Awareness Soft Cup Bra, $62; nordstrom.com

Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra

Over 1,100 Nordstrom shoppers gave Natori’s Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra a five-star rating, making it one of the most popular options at Nordstrom. Its molded foam cups and stretchy, two-ply band create a smooth, seamless look under t-shirts, tops, sweaters, and more. Available in sizes 32B to 38DDD, it also has gorgeous lace straps for an added touch of elegance.

Image zoom

Buy It! Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra, $43.20 (orig. $72); nordstrom.com

Chantelle Lingerie Rive Gauche Full Coverage Unlined Bra

French lingerie brand Chantelle Lingerie is known for its beautiful intimates made from time-honored techniques, and this bra is no exception. The Rive Gauche Full Coverage Unlined Bra has three-part, lace-embellished cups lined with underwire for optimal support and soft, adjustable straps, so you can ensure a perfect fit. Available in sizes 32D to 42G, this lacy bra is loved by Nordstrom customers and has racked up nearly 1,000 five-star reviews.

Image zoom

Buy It! Chantelle Lingerie Rive Gauche Full Coverage Unlined Bra, $88; nordstrom.com

Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra

If you’re in the market for a new strapless bra, make it this customer-loved convertible option from Wacoal. With over 1,000 five-star customer ratings, shoppers have called it “the best strapless bra ever” and their “favorite strapless bra”. Available in cup sizes ranging from 30D to 44G and a black or tan shade, customers all seem to agree that it’s comfortable, supportive, and stays put — in other words, everything you need from a strapless bra.

Image zoom

Buy It! Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra, $68; nordstrom.com