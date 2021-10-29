Nordstrom Quietly Dropped More Than 2,000 New Deals — Here Are 10 Worth Shopping This Weekend
If you could use some retail therapy, consider your weekend plans made and ready to go: Nordstrom just dropped more than 2,000 new deals across fashion, accessories, beauty, home, and more.
From the comfort of your couch, you can score up to 60 percent off popular brands, including Free People, Kate Spade, MAC Cosmetics, Naturalizer. Packed with deals on cozy sweaters, comfy boots, and soft blankets, the sale is full of finds that are perfect for fall and winter. Even better, there are plenty of giftable pieces, so you can start holiday shopping now and avoid potential shipping delays and supply shortages later.
Shop New Nordstrom Deals:
- Free People Brookside Sweater, $49.90 (orig. $128)
- Naturalizer True Colors Astara Sneaker, $44.97–$80.50 (orig. $99–$115)
- Mark Fisher Padima Chelsea Boot, $99 (orig. $199)
- Vera Wang Cotton Twill Throw, $30.79 (orig. $49.99)
- Anecdote Candles Aprés Ski Candle, $23.80 (orig. $34)
- MAC Matte Lipstick, $16.15 (orig. $19)
- Buttah Skin Egyptian CocoShea Body Wash, $23.79 (orig. $27.99)
- Nordstrom Organic Cotton Joggers, $29.97 (orig. $49)
- Treasure & Bond Double Breasted Diamond Quilted Cotton Jacket, $55.60–$83.40 (orig. $139)
- Kate Spade Orchid Knott Medium Leather Saddle Bag, $154.80 (orig. $258)
If you're looking to refresh your wardrobe for cooler weather, check out this Free People sweater that's a little more than 60 percent off. Available in four colors, the oversized sweater with slouchy drop sleeves features a relaxed fit. Customers love how versatile it is, saying that it looks great with leggings, jeans, and skirts. "I just picked this sweater up today, and I love it so much that I've already purchased another color," one reviewer wrote. "Perfectly oversized and super soft, [it's] perfect for fall and winter."
When it comes to comfortable footwear, you can't go wrong with Naturalizer shoes. And right now, the brand's True Color Astara Sneaker is on sale in select colors. Cushioned insole with arch support, the shoes are designed to provide major comfort while you're on the go. Another standout footwear deal is these Mark Fisher Chelsea boots, which are currently 50 percent off. The medium-weight boots feature a thick textured sole that provides extra traction.
Along with apparel and footwear, there are a whole host of home and beauty deals — many of which make great gifts. To stay warm and cozy (and who doesn't when the temperature cools down?), pick up this Vera Wang Cotton Twill Throw and this Anecdote Candles Aprés Ski Candle. Whether you're looking for a stocking stuffer or a makeup collection refresh, we suggest picking up MAC's iconic matte lipstick while it's on sale.
Popular finds are already flying off (virtual) shelves. And some of these discounts are part of Nordstrom's price matching guarantee and may not last through the weekend. So browse the massive sale section, and shop our favorite finds before the deals disappear.
