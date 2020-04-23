Meghan Markle’s Classic Sneakers Are Just One of the Many Sustainable Styles You Can Get at Nordstrom

Image zoom

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day may have passed, but we should still work on making our current practices more eco-friendly — whether by being more conscious about recycling, swapping a beauty product for one that’s green (like HIlary Duff recently did), or choosing to buy sustainable clothing and accessories. And thanks to Nordstrom, it’s even easier to do the latter.

The department store launched a Sustainable Style section featuring clothes, bags, shoes, and more made from sustainably sourced materials, manufactured in factories that meet high social or environmental standards, and/or give back to the community. It includes brands we know and love like Eileen Fisher, Patagonia, Veja, Reformation, and several of Nordstrom’s in-house labels like Treasure & Bond and Zella.

From over 2,400 sustainable styles available, we narrowed it down to 10 of our favorites below. We’ll be shopping for these chic drawstring-waist cargo pants that could be easily dressed up or worn around the house and this reversible nylon tote bag that’s made from recycled plastic water bottles and is currently 70 percent off. We also discovered that Meghan Markle’s exact Veja V-10 sneakersare included in this section!

Scroll down to add some of our favorite eco-friendly styles from Nordstrom to your closet.

Buy It! Zella Getaway Cargo Pants, $75; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Veja V-10 Sneakers, $150; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Eileen Fisher Reversible Recycled Polyester Fleece & Recycled Nylon Tote, $44.40 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Halogen Pleated Midi Skirt, $23.70–$79; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Vest, $99; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Dolman Sleeve Pullover, $14.70 (orig. $49); nordstorm.com

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective High Waist 7/8 Leggings, $68; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas, $49; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Reformation Carina Midi Wrap Dress, $152.60 (orig. $218); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Matt & Nat Hyde Vegan Leather Tote, $160; nordstrom.com

