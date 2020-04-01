This Affordable Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle-Loved Fashion Brand Is on Major Sale at Nordstrom

Image zoom

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may no longer share royal titles after Meghan and Prince Harry’s departure from the royal family, but their love of affordable fashion still remains. Despite their swoon-worthy designer wardrobes, both women are known to be fans of the inexpensive and trendy British label Topshop.

During her last round of royal engagements in the U.K., Meghan made a secret visit to the National Theatre wearing a $55 white organza puff sleeve blouse from Topshop (which, of course. sold out instantaneously). The Duchess of Cambridge has also been spotted shopping in-person at the brand’s London stores on multiple occasions, stocking up on stylish items such as a polka-dot skirt (one of her favorite prints) and gold earrings.

While all stores are temporarily closed, there’s still a way to get your hands on some of Topshop’s coolest styles — for less. Right now, during Nordstrom’s Spring Sale, you can shop tons of this season’s must-have items on sale for up to 40 percent off. From mixed print floral midi dresses to a white puff sleeve top similar to Markle’s, Topshop’s huge selection at Nordstrom will make it easy to find something you love.

Shop seven of our favorite discounted Topshop pieces, and more, at Nordstrom’s Spring Sale going on now.

Buy It! Topshop Idol Mix Print Midi Dress, $52.50 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Guru Boxy Faux Leather Handbag, $23.99 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Prem Open Back T-Shirt, $20.99 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop High Waist Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans, $56.25 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Floral Ditsy Flounce Midi Skirt, $47.60 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Apple Slingback Mule, $20.98 (orig. $35); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lemon Check Double Breasted Blazer, $87.50 (orig. $125); nordstrom.com