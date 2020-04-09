Image zoom

Just when you thought Nordstrom’s Spring Sale couldn’t get any better, the retailer slashed prices even further. Thousands of items are now marked down up to 60 percent. While we are excited to shop beauty and wellness products, Kardashian-approved kitchen appliances, and pet accessories at a major discount, we’re also just as thrilled to give our summer wardrobes a much-needed refresh.

Everything from feminine dresses to celeb-approved handbags are on sale, but some of the best deals we’ve seen have been on cute and comfortable sandals. Right now, you can shop these cushioned Nike slides for only $57 and these strappy Teva sandals for just $53.

If you’re looking for something a little bit dressier, these Michael Michael Kors block-heel sandals are currently $90 off, while these Treasure & Bond wedge sandals are discounted by 35 percent. To help you get started, we rounded up 13 of our favorite sandals on sale at Nordstrom below.

Keep reading to shop them all before they jump back to their original prices.

Image zoom

Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Flip-Flop, $135.90 (orig. $228); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Sam Edelman Gigi Sandal, $47.97 (orig. $79.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Steve Madden Irenee Ankle Strap Sandal, $49.17 (orig. $81.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Seychelles Total Relaxation Slide Sandal, $38.97–$74.95 (orig. $64-95–$74.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell The Boardwalk Skinny Strap Sandal, $35.70 (orig. $59.50); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Steve Madden Nile Sandal, $55.17–$68.96 (orig. $91.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Manolo Blahnik Tituba Buckle Slide Sandal, $416.98 (orig. $695); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It!

Jeffrey Campbell Amarra Slide Sandal, $32.97 (orig. $54.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Naturalizer Tally Ankle Strap Sandal, $53.37 (orig. $88.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Eileen Fisher Winnie Espadrille Sandal, $123 (orig. $205); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Schutz Uzia Crystal Embellished Slide Sandal, $98.97 (orig. $164.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! FitFlop Eloise Platform Slide Sandal, $89.97 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! See by Chloe Yumi Platform Sandal, $201 (orig. $335); nordstrom.com

