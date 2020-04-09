11 Lightweight (but Cozy!) Sweaters That Are Under $50 at Nordstrom Right Now

Image zoom

Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is chock full of fabulous finds — including tons of cozy spring sweaters that are perfect for transitioning between seasons. The retailer just increased savings up to 60 percent off, which means finding a cute and affordable style to add to your wardrobe is easier than ever.

With over 1,600 sweaters marked down, sifting through them can not only be time consuming but a bit of a headache — especially since sizes are already selling out. That’s why we’ve picked out 11 of our favorite lightweight knits to keep you looking stylish all season long. Whether you’re working from home and need a long cardigan to keep you warm (without making you sweat) or you’re looking to update your closet with a colorful new top for your next Zoom video call with friends, you’re bound to find a sweater that you love.

Besides scooping up a few classic wardrobe essentials like this relaxed V-neck knit on sale for just $30, you can also find some trendy pieces like this tie-dye cropped sweater from BP. for only $20 or this discounted pastel fringed stripe number from Lou & Grey. No matter what, we’ll bet these lightweight knits will be your new go-to pieces for the season.

Scroll down to shop our 11 favorite styles on sale at Nordstrom now.

Image zoom

Buy It! Cotton Emporium Eyelash Crop Cardigan, $18 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Topshop Idol Pointelle Crop Sweater, $38.50 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Halogen Long Cardigan, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! NA-KD Balloon Sleeve Sweater, $28.77 (orig. $47.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Free People Seashell Openwork Crop Sweater, $49.98 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Lou & Grey Fringe Stripe Crewneck Sweater, $49 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Bobeau Ribbed Knit Long Cardigan, $27 (orig. $54); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Madewell Summer Ryder Cardigan, $34.75 (orig. $69.50); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Nordstrom Relaxed Lounge Sweater, $29.50 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! BP. Tie Dye Sweater, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Free People Bardot Sweater, $39.20–$58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com