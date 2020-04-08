Surprise! Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Just Got Even Bigger — Here Are 15 Deals Worth Your Money

Image zoom

Nordstrom lovers, get excited (and grab your credit cards) because the department store is a mecca of amazing deals right now! On top of hosting its massive Spring Sale for the past two weeks, Nordstrom has been continuously dropping surprise flash deals on dresses and jumpsuits, makeup and skincare, and celeb-loved denim to make our retail therapy habit even more budget-friendly. And just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, the retailer managed to wow us again: Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is now offering up to 60 percent off more than 21,000 items.

Is your jaw on the floor yet? Ours, too. This new promotion adds up to 20 percent more in savings than when the sale first started, and we think it might even be better than Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale. But we’ll let you be the judge of that based on the deals we highlighted, below.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

You’ll find markdowns on clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories from top-rated brands like Tory Burch, Free People, Kate Spade, Veronica Beard, and more. With so many incredible deals, it’s seriously hard to resist adding them all to our carts. But we went ahead and combed through the hundreds of pages of sale items to bring you 15 of the best fashion deals you can get at Nordstrom right now — and everything is under $150.

The 15 Best Nordstrom Deals Under $150

Some of our favorites include this trendy tie-dye midi skirt for less than $20, these classic Kate Spade cat-eye sunglasses for $96 off, and this romantic floral balloon-sleeve blouse from Reformation for only $50. And since we’re practicing social distancing and spending more time at home lately, we couldn’t help including a few comfy pieces, too, like these très chic retro-inspired track pants that will totally elevate your WFH style and these fluffy wool-blend joggers that’ll be dreamy to lounge in.

We don’t know how long these savings will last, but with deals this good, pieces are likely to sell out soon — so be sure to make the move on your favorites before they’re gone. Keep scrolling to shop our 15 under-$150 picks that are (almost) all 60 percent off in Nordstrom’s Spring Sale.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Free People Sweeter Side Top, $49.98 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Socialite Knit Midi Skirt, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen Ring Drop Earrings, $15.60 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! ASTR the Label Bias Cut Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress, $30 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Mini Faux Leather Crossbody Tote, $19.60 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Janalynns 51mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses, $64 (orig. $160); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Chelsea28 Mock Neck Sheath Dress, $31.60 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Tory Burch Perry Leather Continental Zip Wallet, $118.80 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Veronica Beard Hurley Platform Wedge Sandal, $130 (orig. $325); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Baublebar Musia Drusy Layered Y-Necklace, $19.20 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Reformation Valencia Sweetheart Peplum Top, $49.98 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Nanushka Coba Wool Blend Joggers, $148 (orig. $370); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! L’Agence Kay Cowl Neck Silk Tank, $90 (orig. $225); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo French Terry Crop Sweatpants, $110 (orig. $275); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Naturalizer Unison Sneaker, $39.60 (orig. $98.95); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.