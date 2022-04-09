More Than 20,000 Styles Are as Much as 60% Off at Nordstrom's Epic Spring Sale

Top picks include these Tory Burch rain boots that are so good, Oprah deemed them her favorites in 2021. As she put it, "You can count on Tory Burch to make boots built for rain and snow that are so good-looking, you'll want to wear them when there's nary a cloud in the sky. The color on these brightens up a dark day or outfit, and they have a slip-resistant lug sole and a slight wedge inside for even more of an uplifting effect."