More Than 20,000 Styles Are as Much as 60% Off at Nordstrom's Epic Spring Sale
Snow is melting, trees are blooming, and birds are chirping, but the true sign of spring's arrival is Nordstrom's epic Spring Sale.
Thousands of items — 21,022 at the time of writing — are in the Nordstrom women's sale category alone, and they're up to 60 percent off. This is one of the department store's best sales of the year, and no one should miss out on it. It's almost as good as the Anniversary Sale, which avid Nordstrom fans know is a hard one to compete with.
Whether you're in dire need of new jeans, or an easy, breezy dress to wear to Sunday brunch, or durable rain boots that'll keep your feet dry during those dreaded April showers (but hey, May flowers), Nordstrom has it all. And while you could spend a good chunk of your weekend scrolling through the 200-plus pages of sale items, you could also save some time by checking out the standout styles we found below.
Best Shoe Deals
- Tory Burch Foul Weather Boot, $159.60 (orig. $228)
- Lisa Says Gah Dakota Clog, $113.40 (orig. $189)
- Franco Sarto Stevie Bootie, $101.30 (orig. $169)
- Teva 'Universal' Flatform Sandal, $45.50 (orig. $65)
- Nine West Platform Pool Slides in Lime, $34.29 (orig. $49).
Top picks include these Tory Burch rain boots that are so good, Oprah deemed them her favorites in 2021. As she put it, "You can count on Tory Burch to make boots built for rain and snow that are so good-looking, you'll want to wear them when there's nary a cloud in the sky. The color on these brightens up a dark day or outfit, and they have a slip-resistant lug sole and a slight wedge inside for even more of an uplifting effect."
The Oprah-approved boots are currently marked down to $159, which is 100 percent worth it for all-season shoes from the celeb-loved brand.
Other styles on super sale in the shoe section include these chunky cow-print Lisa Says Gah clogs that are definitely going to make a statement and these platform pool slides that are right in line with the "ugly" sandal trend supermodels like Hailey Bieber are on board with.
Leather jackets are trending hard among the celeb set, and there's a stunning burgundy vegan leather blazer at the Nordstrom Spring Sale that's bound to go fast. It's slightly oversized, has ample pockets, and looks good with everything from denim to dresses. Plus, its under-$100 price tag is pretty great, given that true leather jackets can go for hundreds of dollars.
And because no outfit is complete without accessories, we had to call out a few bags, earrings, and bracelets on sale, including this classic Kate Spade shoulder bag that's spacious enough to carry all your daytime essentials and this cute rattan belt bag perfect for upcoming beach days.
Best Clothing Deals
- Levi's 501 Ripped Straight Leg Jeans, $44.97 (orig. $108)
- Astr the Label Puff Sleeve Dress, $47.50 (orig. $95)
- Madewell Belrose Quilted Shirt Jacket, $88.80 (orig. $148)
- Open Edit Organic Cotton Blend T-Shirt, $17.39 (orig. $29)
- AFRM Faux Leather Blazer, $76.80 (orig. $128)
Best Accessory Deals
- Btb Los Angeles Tiff Rattan Woven Belt Bag, $39.20 (orig. $98)
- Bony Levi 14K Gold Double Link Drop Earrings, $75 (orig. $125)
- Kate Spade New York Smile Large Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag, $208.80 (orig. $348)
- Little Words Projects Grateful Beaded Stretch Bracelet, $17.49 (orig. $25)
- BaubleBar Katya Cuff Bracelet, $29.39 (orig. $42)
Nordstrom's Spring Sale ends on April 18, but that doesn't mean these items will stay in stock until then. Shop the sale today to ensure you get what you want while it's still around.
