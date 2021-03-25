Nordstrom Just Discounted Thousands of Spring Styles Up to 80% Off — Including Celebrity-Loved Levi’s
Grab them before they sell out
Nordstrom's 2021 Spring Sale has officially arrived, and it's full of markdowns on the seasonal trends you're about to see everywhere. Thousands of clothes, shoes, handbags, accessories, and more have had their prices slashed for the occasion.
The sale includes brands like Alo, Madewell, and Hunter, whose Refined Short Gloss Rain Boots are available for $93 (that's a full 40 percent off the original price). No matter your style, you're almost certain to find a garment you need, be it the now-$40 Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings, which customers call the "perfect work-from-home attire," or the Topshop Cut & Sew Mini Sweatshirt Dress, which is 33 percent off and practically begging to become a seasonal staple.
Even items from celebrity-loved brands are part of the Spring Sale. Take the Marled Slub Knit T-Shirt from Lou & Grey, a cozy loungewear brand that counts Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift among its fans. The multicolor tee will add a pop of color to any casual outfit, and it's currently just $18. A button-fly variation of the famous Levi's Wedgie jeans is also marked down — and by a whopping 59 percent. You can grab the high-waisted pants for $40 now.
Other can't-miss deals come in the form of discounted homegoods. Spring signals the unofficial start of table fan season, and this whisper-quiet Rowenta option is an upgrade you won't regret, especially now that it's 41 percent off. If you want another way to keep your cool as temperatures rise, consider the breathable Pure Cotton Sheet Set from Nordstrom's in-house label. The set is available in queen, king, and California king sizes, and it could be yours for as little as $71.
This sale may have only started today, but its most coveted deals will likely sell out before it draws to a close on April 5. Add your favorites to your cart while they're still in stock — and since shipping and returns are always free, you don't risk anything by ordering early. Keep scrolling to shop 30 of the best items in the annual Nordstrom Spring Sale.
Best Clothing Deals
- Alo Stadium Quarter Zip Hoodie, $64.80 (orig. $108)
- Madewell Watermelon Colorblock Sweater, $49.99 (orig. $95)
- Lou & Grey Marled Slub Knit T-Shirt, $18 (orig. $45)
- Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings, $39.53 (orig. $59)
- Levi’s Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans, $39.97 (orig. $98)
- Topshop Cut & Sew Mini Sweatshirt Dress, $34.84 (orig. $52)
Best Shoe Deals
- Hunter Refined Short Gloss Rain Boots, $93 (orig. $155)
- Nike Air VaporMax 2020 Flyknit Sneaker, $147.40 (orig. $220)
- Aquatalia Alina Genuine Shearling Slipper, $150 (orig. $250)
- Schutz Cristiane Embellished Platform Sandal, $70.80 (orig. $118)
- Comfortiva Trista Sneaker, $47.96 (orig. $79.95)
- Sam Edelman Bay Cutout Slide Sandal, $65.90 (orig. $109.95)
Best Handbag Deals
- Dagne Dover Signature Legend Coated Canvas Tote, $159 (orig. $265)
- Coach Slim Leather Trifold Wallet, $147.50 (orig. $295)
- Rag & Bone Riser Leather Hobo Bag, $180 (orig. $450)
- Tory Burch Kira Jacquard Camera Bag, $238.80 (orig. $398)
- Nordstrom Selena Leather Clutch, $59.40 (orig. $99)
- Topshop Borg Scrunchie Bag, $23.97 (orig. $58)
Best Accessories Deals
- Nordstrom 4-Pack Adult Pleated Knit Face Masks, $7 (orig. $20)
- Kendra Scott Ari Heart Pendant Necklace & Stud Earrings Set, $46.80 (orig. $78)
- Quay Australia Flex 47mm Cat Eye Sunglasses in Yellow/Smoke, $19.97 (orig. $55)
- Gorjana Superstar Charm Slide Bracelet, $15.20 (orig. $38)
- BP. 58mm Blue Light Blocking Glasses, $6.75 (orig. $15)
- Madewell Bandana, $7.99 (orig. $12.50)
Best Home Deals
- Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme Manual Table Fan, $63.99 (orig. $110)
- JK Adams Killington Maple Wood Serving Board, $30 (orig. $50)
- Nordstrom Pure Cotton Sheet Set, $71.40–$77.40 (orig. $119–$129)
- GIR Ultimate Tools 10-Piece Kitchen Tool Set, $59.96 (orig. $99.95)
- Renwil Buckland Table Lamp, $89.43 (orig. $148)
- Qushini Dino Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $14.96 (orig. $24.95)
