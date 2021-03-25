Nordstrom Just Discounted Thousands of Spring Styles Up to 80% Off — Including Celebrity-Loved Levi’s

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Nordstrom's 2021 Spring Sale has officially arrived, and it's full of markdowns on the seasonal trends you're about to see everywhere. Thousands of clothes, shoes, handbags, accessories, and more have had their prices slashed for the occasion.

The sale includes brands like Alo, Madewell, and Hunter, whose Refined Short Gloss Rain Boots are available for $93 (that's a full 40 percent off the original price). No matter your style, you're almost certain to find a garment you need, be it the now-$40 Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings, which customers call the "perfect work-from-home attire," or the Topshop Cut & Sew Mini Sweatshirt Dress, which is 33 percent off and practically begging to become a seasonal staple.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Even items from celebrity-loved brands are part of the Spring Sale. Take the Marled Slub Knit T-Shirt from Lou & Grey, a cozy loungewear brand that counts Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift among its fans. The multicolor tee will add a pop of color to any casual outfit, and it's currently just $18. A button-fly variation of the famous Levi's Wedgie jeans is also marked down — and by a whopping 59 percent. You can grab the high-waisted pants for $40 now.

Other can't-miss deals come in the form of discounted homegoods. Spring signals the unofficial start of table fan season, and this whisper-quiet Rowenta option is an upgrade you won't regret, especially now that it's 41 percent off. If you want another way to keep your cool as temperatures rise, consider the breathable Pure Cotton Sheet Set from Nordstrom's in-house label. The set is available in queen, king, and California king sizes, and it could be yours for as little as $71.

This sale may have only started today, but its most coveted deals will likely sell out before it draws to a close on April 5. Add your favorites to your cart while they're still in stock — and since shipping and returns are always free, you don't risk anything by ordering early. Keep scrolling to shop 30 of the best items in the annual Nordstrom Spring Sale.

Best Clothing Deals

Nordstrom roundup Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Best Shoe Deals

Nordstrom sale Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Best Handbag Deals

Nordstrom sale Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Best Accessories Deals

Nordstrom sale Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Best Home Deals

Nordstrom roundup Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom