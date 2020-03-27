Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Is So Good, Styles Are Already Selling Out

As if Nordstrom surprising us with an epic sale last week wasn’t enough to make us smile, the department store just launched an even bigger Spring Sale — and we can’t get our credit cards ready fast enough. Right now, shoppers can score up to 40 percent off thousands of must-have styles, including the season’s top trends from brands like Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Madewell, and Reformation. Not to mention, there’s a slew of designer styles marked down, too — Versace sunglasses for only $145, anyone?

With over 25,000 items on sale, figuring out where to start can be a bit overwhelming, which is why we’ve picked out 24 fresh finds for spring to start your shopping cart. First things we’re scooping up are a tangerine-hued linen sundress from Reformation on sale for just $153, a pair of lace-up espadrille sandals from Soludos on sale for $71, and a chic pair of gold interlocked hoop earrings from Madewell for only $16.

We’re counting down the days until social distancing is over, but until then, we’ll be taking full advantage of Nordstrom’s Spring Sale and picking up cute spring outfits to wear once we can resume our normal daily lives (a.k.a. dress up and go out with friends!). Of course, there’s also plenty of comfy and cute loungewear to shop to help you work from home as comfortably and stylishly as possible in the meantime. And if you’re looking for beauty and wellness finds, some of those are up to 50 percent off right now.

Scroll down to shop our favorite spring-ready fashion picks from the Nordstrom Spring Sale.

Best Dress Deals

ASTR the Label High Slit Ruffle Floral Print Maxi Sundress, $53.40 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

Reformation Nebraska Linen Dress, $152.60 (orig. $218); nordstrom.com

Bardot Tie Dye Slipdress, $71.40 (orig. $119); nordstrom.com

Leith Chiffon Ruched Minidress, $29.40 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Best Shoe Deals

Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop, $148.50 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Adidas UltraBoost 20 Running Shoe, $126 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com

Soludos Wedge Lace-Up Espadrille Sandal, $71.21 (orig. $94.95); nordstrom.com

Vans Old Skool Low Top Sneaker, $38.96 (orig. $64.95); nordstrom.com

Best Legging and Loungewear Deals

Nike Yoga Luxe Metallic Stripe 7/8 Tights, $60 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com

BP. All Weekend Crop Sweatshirt, $22.98 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

BDG Urban Outfitters Fleece Track Jogger Pant, $28.40 (orig. $64); nordstrom.com

Daydreamer Def Leppard Crop Graphic Tee, $46.80 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com

Best Designer Deals

Paris Texas Python Print Bootie, $365.98 (orig. $610); nordstrom.com

Isabel Marant Étoile Mansel Stripe Logo Hooded Sweatshirt, $267 (orig. $445); nordstrom.com

Versace 54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $144.60 (orig. $241); nordstrom.com

See by Chloé Mini Hana Leather Crossbody Bag, $176.98 (orig. $295); nordstrom.com

Best Handbag Deals

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Quilted Leather Wallet on a Chain, $196.80 (orig. $328); nordstrom.com

Kate Spade New York Remedy Bella Plaid Small Top Handle Satchel, $154.80 (orig. $258); nordstrom.com

Topshop Mini Ken Faux Leather Crossbody Bag, $24.50 (orig. $35); nordstrom.com

Rag & Bone Field Leather Tote, $296.98 (orig. $495); nordstrom.com

Best Jewelry Deals

Madewell Interlocking Huggie Hoop Earrings, $15.60 (orig. $26); nordstrom.com

BaubleBar Petra Collar Necklace, $26.40 (orig. $44); nordstrom.com

Shashi Set of 3 Seed Bead Bracelet, $28.80 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com

Lele Sadoughi Water Lily Button Earrings, $34.80 (orig $54); nordstrom.com

