All the Beauty and Wellness Products Worth Buying from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

There’s regular shopping, and then there’s sale shopping. We prefer the latter and are sure you do, too — that’s why we’re always keeping our eyes peeled for the very best online sales, especially when it comes to beauty and wellness. Earlier this week, Macy’s marked down tons of celeb-loved makeup and skincare products. And today, it’s Nordstrom’s turn in the spotlight: The department just launched its massive Spring Sale!

Nordstrom is offering up to 40 percent off over 25,000 items, including clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories — and of course, beauty. Despite the advertised discount, we found a handful of beauty buys for as much as 50 percent off.

13 Beauty and Wellness Deals to Shop at Nordstrom

While beauty is just a small sliver of the sale section, the products included are good. Why? Because the 200+ offerings are things to make relaxing at home more enjoyable, which you’re probably doing a lot more of at this time. In the spirit of self-care, we rounded up 13 beauty and wellness products that you should treat yourself to; they include an antioxidant-filled moisturizer for $12 off, a pack of six soothing eye masks for 40 percent off, and a fragrant scent diffuser from Anthropologie that’s now only $21.

There are also digital detoxifying bath salts that use French green clay and French gray sea salt to, according to the brand, “relieve the body from toxins, stress and technology overload” for half-off — something we could all use right now.

Keep scrolling to shop our 13 picks from the Nordstrom Spring Sale!

Buy It! Skin Laundry Essential Daily Moisturizer, $18 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Skinrx Lab MadeCera Sleeping Mask, $14.40 (orig. $24); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Brooklyn Candle Studio Pink Disco Prosecco Candle, $22.80 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Anthropologie Home Spring’s Eden Reed Diffuser, $21 (orig. $28); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Goldirocks x Nordstrom Beauty Rocks Crystal Set, $23 (orig. $46); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Pursoma Digital Detox Bath Salts, $17 (orig. $34); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Glamglow Jumbo Size GravityMud Firming Treatment Set, $79 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

Buy It! VitaJewel Luminous ViA Water Bottle, $49 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Soap Chérie Fitness Herbal Bath, $10 (orig. $20); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lancôme Absolue L’Extrait Ultimate Eye Patch, $30 (orig. $50); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Liquid, $20.50 (orig. $41); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lancôme Café Bonheur Teinte Idole Ultra Wear Blush Stick, $23.40 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Winky Lux Smoke & Roses Palette, $18 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com

