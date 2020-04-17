Image zoom

While Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is technically over, the deals in its clearance section are getting better every day. By now, you may have stocked up on discounted designer clothing, pet supplies, and beauty products, but don’t forget to scoop up some of the retailer’s most popular sandals!

Just in time for summer, Nordstrom slashed prices on tons of cute and comfortable options, including these colorful Jack Rogers slides and these cushioned Eileen Fisher wedges. Not to mention these celeb-approved Stuart Weitzman sandals, which are 40 percent off right now.

RELATED: Hannah Ann Sluss Wore These Super Comfy Sandals on The Bachelor — and You Can Get Them at Nordstrom

With thousands of sandals on sale, sorting through them all can get overwhelming, so we rounded up 11 of the best deals to help you get started. Not only are all of these sandals incredibly stylish, but they have tons of five-star customer reviews as well.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of flip-flops or strappy high-heel sandals, there’s a style on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop our favorite top-rated sandals from the Nordstrom Clearance Sale.

Buy It! Steve Madden Dina Sandal, $29.50–$35.97 (orig. $59.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Eileen Fisher Sport Platform Sandal, $117–$141 (orig. $195–235); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman Nudiststrong Ankle Strap Sandal, $238.80 (orig. $398); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Sarto by Franco Sarto Gia Sandal, $41.37 (orig. $68.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Jack Rogers Lauren Sandal, $77.37–$82.77 (orig. $128.95–$137.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Marc Fisher Adalyn Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $95.97 (orig. $159.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Sam Edelman By Cutout Slide Sandal, $59.96–$71.96 (orig. $99.95–$119.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Cole Haan Anica Sandal, $65–$78 (orig. $130); nordstorm.com

Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Flip-Flop, $118.80 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Steve Madden Irenee Ankle Strap Sandal, $49.17 (orig. $81.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Sam Edelman Gigi Sandal, $47.97 (orig. $79.95); nordstrom.com