Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Is Packed with Comfy Shoe Deals — Including Kate Middleton’s Superga Sneakers for $51

Thanks to Nordstrom’s spring sale, you can get your retail therapy fix at home!

The retailer’s latest shopping event just started and features major markdowns — up to 40 percent off spring arrivals — across the entire store. Shoppers can score great deals on spring-ready clothes and accessories, including comfortable shoes and athletic sneakers from brands like Superga, New Balance, Dr. Scholl’s, and more.

Shop Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Shoe Deals:

While Nordstrom’s stores are currently closed across the country, everyone can get in on the savings thanks to this online-only sale. It’s the perfect time to stock up on comfortable shoes and sneakers for walking, working out, or simply hanging out thanks to the diverse assortment. (FYI, Nordstrom Rack is also packed with savings right now.)

Tons of customer-loved brands are a part of the promotion — including Kate Middleton’s go-to “Cotu” Superga sneaker. Though the Duchess owns her pair in white, the black, navy, and gray sneakers are also marked down to just $51.

Shoppers looking for serious support and all-day comfort should check out the many pairs of Dr. Scholl’s that are discounted this weekend. For a limited time, the brand’s popular slip-on sneakers, which are easy to wear with jeans, leggings, and even dresses, are going for less than $50.

What’s more, the retailer is price matching, ensuring that shoppers get the absolute best prices possible. And that’s not all! Nordstrom is also offering free delivery and free returns, though loyal customers won’t find this surprising — every purchase always comes with complimentary shipping. Ready to shop the sale? Browse the entire assortment of deals at Nordstrom.com, or shop some of our favorites right here.

Buy It! Superga Cotu Sneakers, $50.96 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Puma Cali Sneakers, $60 (orig. $80); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Treasure and Bond Ollie Low Top Sneaker, $47.96 (orig. $79.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Superga 2750 Embroidered Star Sneaker, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Buy It! New Balance Fresh Foam Tempo Running Shoe, $82.49 (orig. $109.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Dr. Scholl’s Original Collection Scout Slip-On Sneaker, $59.96 (orig. $79.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Superga Fantasy Cotu Sneaker, $38.98 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Dr. Scholl’s Madison Slip-On Sneaker, $49.95 (orig. $69.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Dr. Scholl’s Freestep Sneaker, $49.96 (orig. $69.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Dr. Scholl’s Madi Sneaker, $49.96 (orig. $69.95); nordstrom.com

