Nordstrom Discounted Thousands of Shoes for Its Winter Sale — Here Are 25 Pairs You Need to Shop

Score Timberland boots, Steve Madden sandals, and more for up 40% off
If your shoe rack is in desperate need of a refresh, we have good news: One of our favorite department stores has slashed the prices on thousands of styles for Presidents Day weekend. Right now, during Nordstrom’s outrageous Winter Sale, you can save up to 40 percent on boots, booties, loafers, sneakers, heels, and more from top brands like Vince Camuto, Adidas, Timberland, and Ugg.
Of the 14,000 items included in the Nordstrom Winter Sale, there are 4,800 pairs of shoes marked down, which feels a bit overwhelming. So we combed through the shoe sale section and picked 25 pairs that are worth adding to your cart; they include these classic Timberland boots that are $72 off, these trendy snake-embossed booties for half-off, and these lightweight running shoes that are now under $50 and look identical to celeb-loved Allbirds sneakers.
We even included sandals and wedges in our roundup because now’s the perfect opportunity to snag some spring-ready styles for less. We’re eyeing these sunshine yellow Steve Madden platform sandals and this pair of shimmery metallic Birkenstocks, which happen to be the same style Joanna Gaines owns.
These Nordstrom shoe deals are so good, there’s almost no excuse not to shop the massive sale this weekend. The Winter Sale ends on February 23, but you’ll definitely want to make moves right away because things tend to sell out quickly. Shoe lovers, scroll down and get to shopping!
Boots Deals
- Timberland Genuine Shearling Collar Waterproof Bootie, $107.96 (orig. $179.95)
- Vince Camuto Jemeila Snake Embossed Bootie, $79.48 (orig. $158.95)
- Ugg Karel Boot, $61.98 (orig. $154.95)
- Naturalizer Fae Tall Boot, $164.50 (orig. $234.95)
- Internationally Blank Mr Bootie, $143.96 (orig. $239.95)
Sneakers Deals
- Adidas Sleek Mid Sneaker, $53.04 (orig. $90)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoe, $83.75 (orig. $125)
- Dr. Scholl’s Freestep Sneaker, $49.96 (orig. $69.95)
- Vans UA Old Skool Low Top Sneaker, $38.96 (orig. $64.95)
- Puma Cali Sneaker, $47.98 (orig. $90)
Heels Deals
- Schutz Sionne Clear Strap Pointed Toe Mule, $101.96 (orig. $169.95)
- Jessica Simpson Pheona Pump, $39.48 (orig. $78.95)
- Vince Camuto Presinda Ankle Strap Sandal, $59.96 (orig. $99.95)
- Sarto by Franco Sarto Tristan Strappy Block Heel Sandal, $77.40 (orig. $138.95)
- CC Corso Como Dionna Ankle Strap Pump, $69.50 (orig. $138.95)
Flats and Loafers Deals
- Steve Madden Talent d’Orsay Flat, $55.17 (orig. $91.95)
- Sarto by Franco Sarto Topaz Flat, $77.37 (orig. $128.95)
- Loq Carmen Mule, $194.96 (orig. $324.95)
- Frye Kenzie Slingback Flat, $118.77 (orig. $197.95)
- Steve Madden Adley Flat, $49.17 (orig. $81.95)
Sandals and Wedges Deals
- Chinese Laundry Mannie Slide Sandal, $29.96 (orig. 44.95)
- Birkenstock Yao Slide Sandal, $74.96 (orig. $99.95)
- Cecelia New York Espadrille Wedge, $134.96 (orig. $224.95)
- Steve Madden Birkley Strappy Platform Sandal, $56.98 (orig. $95)
- Vince Camuto Valissa Espadrille Wedge, $99.99 (orig. $109.95)
