Nordstrom Discounted Thousands of Shoes for Its Winter Sale — Here Are 25 Pairs You Need to Shop

If your shoe rack is in desperate need of a refresh, we have good news: One of our favorite department stores has slashed the prices on thousands of styles for Presidents Day weekend. Right now, during Nordstrom’s outrageous Winter Sale, you can save up to 40 percent on boots, booties, loafers, sneakers, heels, and more from top brands like Vince Camuto, Adidas, Timberland, and Ugg.

Of the 14,000 items included in the Nordstrom Winter Sale, there are 4,800 pairs of shoes marked down, which feels a bit overwhelming. So we combed through the shoe sale section and picked 25 pairs that are worth adding to your cart; they include these classic Timberland boots that are $72 off, these trendy snake-embossed booties for half-off, and these lightweight running shoes that are now under $50 and look identical to celeb-loved Allbirds sneakers.

We even included sandals and wedges in our roundup because now’s the perfect opportunity to snag some spring-ready styles for less. We’re eyeing these sunshine yellow Steve Madden platform sandals and this pair of shimmery metallic Birkenstocks, which happen to be the same style Joanna Gaines owns.

These Nordstrom shoe deals are so good, there’s almost no excuse not to shop the massive sale this weekend. The Winter Sale ends on February 23, but you’ll definitely want to make moves right away because things tend to sell out quickly. Shoe lovers, scroll down and get to shopping!

Boots Deals

Sneakers Deals

Heels Deals

Flats and Loafers Deals

Sandals and Wedges Deals

