15 Fashion Finds We’re Adding to Our Shopping Carts Right Now — All Under $50

Fashionable, fabulous, and under $50? We’ll take one of everything
If you haven’t already heard by now, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is in full gear, and shoppers are savings tons of money on all things fashion and beauty. From fall boots to cute handbags to celeb-loved hair tools, you can find just about anything you need to refresh your wardrobe for way less.
We love shopping the incredible deals being offered by the beloved retailer, so much that we’ve decided to round up our top 15 clothing, shoes, and other fashion picks that are on sale for under $50. Whether you’re looking to get ahead of next season with a cute new plaid blanket scarf or update your warm-weather wardrobe with a chic new pair of block heel mules, these styles will take you from now through fall and beyond.
Scroll down to shop our 15 favorite clothing, shoes, and accessories deals going on now at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale — and be sure to check out the rest of the amazing deals before they end on August 4.
Best Nordstrom Clothing Deals Under $50
- Something Navy Midi Slip Skirt, $49.90 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
- Topshop Jamie High Waist Ripped Hem Skinny Jeans, $49.90 (orig. $75): nordstrom.com
- Leith Sleeveless Body-Con Dress, $31.90 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
- Chelsea28 Button Front Cardigan, $39.90 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
- Topshop Satin Button-Up Shirt, $45.90 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com
Best Shoe Deals Under $50 in Nordstrom’s Sale
- Vans Old Skool Suede Low Top Sneakers, $42.90 (orig. $64.95); nordstrom.com
- BP. Sierra Flat, $29.90 (orig. $49.95); nordstrom.com
- 42 Gold Corra Woven Loafer Mule, $49.90 (orig. $78.95); nordstrom.com
- Chinese Laundry Theresa Platform Sandal, $44.90 (orig. $69.95); nordstrom.com
- BP. Gretta Sandal, $49.90 (orig. $79.95); nordstrom.com
Best Accessories on Sale at Nordstrom Under $50
- Madewell Omaha Top-Bar 50mm Sunglasses, $42.90 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com
- Gorjana Opalite Mini Locket Necklace, $39.90 (orig. $60); nordstrom.com
- Herschel Supply Co. Fifteen Belt Bag, $22.90 (orig. $35); nordstrom.com
- Nordstrom Vintage Cubic Zirconia Ear Crawlers, $24.90 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com
- Madewell Multi Plaid Blanket Scarf, $42.90 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com