15 Fashion Finds We’re Adding to Our Shopping Carts Right Now — All Under $50

Image zoom

If you haven’t already heard by now, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is in full gear, and shoppers are savings tons of money on all things fashion and beauty. From fall boots to cute handbags to celeb-loved hair tools, you can find just about anything you need to refresh your wardrobe for way less.

We love shopping the incredible deals being offered by the beloved retailer, so much that we’ve decided to round up our top 15 clothing, shoes, and other fashion picks that are on sale for under $50. Whether you’re looking to get ahead of next season with a cute new plaid blanket scarf or update your warm-weather wardrobe with a chic new pair of block heel mules, these styles will take you from now through fall and beyond.

Scroll down to shop our 15 favorite clothing, shoes, and accessories deals going on now at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale — and be sure to check out the rest of the amazing deals before they end on August 4.

Best Nordstrom Clothing Deals Under $50

Image zoom

Something Navy Midi Slip Skirt, $49.90 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Topshop Jamie High Waist Ripped Hem Skinny Jeans, $49.90 (orig. $75): nordstrom.com

Leith Sleeveless Body-Con Dress, $31.90 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Chelsea28 Button Front Cardigan, $39.90 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Topshop Satin Button-Up Shirt, $45.90 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com

Best Shoe Deals Under $50 in Nordstrom’s Sale

Image zoom

Vans Old Skool Suede Low Top Sneakers, $42.90 (orig. $64.95); nordstrom.com

BP. Sierra Flat, $29.90 (orig. $49.95); nordstrom.com

42 Gold Corra Woven Loafer Mule, $49.90 (orig. $78.95); nordstrom.com

Chinese Laundry Theresa Platform Sandal, $44.90 (orig. $69.95); nordstrom.com

BP. Gretta Sandal, $49.90 (orig. $79.95); nordstrom.com

Best Accessories on Sale at Nordstrom Under $50

Image zoom