Nordstrom’s Winter Sale Has Hundreds of Cozy Sweaters — Here Are 18 to Scoop Up Now

If you haven’t heard by now, let us be the first to tell you: Nordstrom’s Winter Sale is going on through February 23, and you can shop over 14,000 items for up to 40 percent off. Besides scoring ridiculously good deals on shoes, handbags, and beauty products, anyone who shops knows that now is the time to scoop up expensive sweaters you’ve been eyeing all winter long at a fraction of their original prices — and we’ve found some beautiful ones on sale that we’re adding to our shopping carts ASAP.

Below, we’ve picked out 18 of the coolest and most affordable knits on markdown during the department store’s massive Winter Sale (seriously, they’re all under $100!). Our selections are broken down by hue, from basic neutrals in shades of black, tan, and gray to bold striped knits and pops of color.

From a trendy and spring-ready pastel pullover to a classic camel-colored cashmere turtleneck that will look chic both on the weekends and at the office (yes, even cashmere is discounted), there’s a sweater on markdown for you. Scroll down to shop 18 colorful and cozy sweaters on sale for under $100 now at Nordstrom.

Best Black Sweaters

  • Topshop Rugby Sweater, $18.99 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com
  • Free People Sunday Shore Cotton Blend Sweater, $76.80 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com
  • 1.State Poodle Texture Pullover, $59.40 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

Best Striped Sweaters

  • Billabong Easy Going Sweater, $41.96 (orig. $69.95); nordstrom.com
  • Allsaints Cassia Stripe Boat Neck Sweater, $99 (orig. $165); nordstrom.com
  • BlankNYC Sweetheart Stripe Sweater, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Best Gray Sweaters

  • Chelsea28 Cowl Neck Sweater, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
  • Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Island Cardigan, $74.90 (orig. $110); nordstrom.com
  • Free People BFF Cowl Neck Sweater, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Best Bold Color Sweaters

  • Sanctuary Telluride Sweater, $59.40 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com
  • Leith Dolman Sleeve Cardigan, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com
  • Halogen V-Neck Long Sleeve Sweater, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Best Tan Sweaters

  • Madewell Speckled Rib Cardigan Sweater, $66 (orig. $110); nordstrom.com
  • Halogen Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $58.80–$65.90 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
  • Madewell Thornton Balloon Sleeve Sweater, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Best Pastel Sweaters

  • ASTR the Label Ruched Sleeve Cotton Sweater, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com
  • Rachel Parcell Bobble Stitch Sweater, $57 (orig. $95); nordstrom.com
  • Caslon Chunky Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
