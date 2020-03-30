Meghan Markle, Bella Hadid, and More Celebs Love This Fashion Brand — and It’s on Sale at Nordstrom

Image zoom Splash (2); Getty

Meghan Markle, Bella Hadid, and Reese Witherspoon are three celebrities with vastly different styles. But despite their sartorial differences, they are all stars who we look to regularly for style inspiration. So when we realized that these three ladies (plus more stylish celebs like Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Gwyneth Paltrow) share an affinity for L.A.-based fashion brand, Staud, we knew we had to get our hands on it.

Despite its high-profile fanbase, Staud’s line of leather handbags, shoes, and ready-to-wear is relatively affordable for a designer brand — ranging anywhere from $135 to $595. What’s even more exciting is that we found a handful of the brand’s handbags and dresses on major sale at Nordstrom right now.

Nordstrom’s Spring Sale has over 30,000 items marked down, including plenty of styles from Staud, like the Felix Leather Top Handle Bag in black (the same style Bella Hadid carried in white) and a mini snake-embossed version of Reese Witherspoon’s Shirley leather tote bag. There’s also a gorgeous selection of dresses that we’re sure Meghan Markle would love to add to her new post-royal wardrobe in California along with her utilitarian-style Millie Maxi dress from the brand.

Scroll down to shop these must-have Staud styles and peep more of our favorites on sale now at Nordstrom.

Staud Handbags on Sale

Buy It! Staud Felix Leather Top Handle Bag, $221.25 (orig. $295); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Staud Small Rey Leather Shoulder Bag, $194.98 (orig. $325); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Staud Amal Croc Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag, $194.98 (orig. $325); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Staud Mini Shirley Snake Embossed Leather Bag, $275 (orig. $325); nordstrom.com

Staud Dresses on Sale

Buy It! Staud Elio Off the Shoulder Midi Dress, $213.75 (orig. $285); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Staud Tangier Cutout Long Sleeve Nylon Maxi Dress, $206.25 (orig. $275); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Staud O’Keefe Cotton Midi Dress, $236.25 (orig. $315); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Staud Carolina Butterfly Paisley Print Stretch Cotton Minidress, $183.75 (orig. $245); nordstrom.com