Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Prices on Thousands of Styles from Its Very Own Brands — but They Won’t Last
Save big on Caslon, Halogen, and Treasure & Bond
Leave it to Nordstrom to make us want to spend. Just when we thought we couldn’t possibly shop anymore after Amazon Prime Day, the department store went ahead and secretly slashed prices on over 12,000 styles! No, we’re not joking.
While there’s always a massive selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories on sale from brands we know and love, Nordstrom is offering us a chance to score up to 30 percent off its private-label brands. At least that’s what’s advertised — we found some pieces for even steeper discounts!
In case you didn’t know, Nordstrom has several of its own fashion lines that are exclusive to the department store. That means you won’t find these pieces anywhere else. Some of its private-label brands include Halogen, which has elevated basics and timeless, feminine silhouettes; Treasure & Bond, a name loved for its quirky prints and on-trend styles; and Caslon, a go-to for effortlessly breezy essentials. And thanks to this sale, you can see why so many of its brands are so adored by loyal Nordies shoppers.
Of the thousands of marked-down styles, we narrowed it down to eight of our favorites. They include this cozy-chic sweater midi dress for less than $100, this trendy vegan leather hobo shoulder bag for $51 off, and these edgy studded black ankle booties for a whopping 50 percent off.
Don’t miss your chance to score these savings and so many more before they end on Monday, October 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Scroll down to shop all eight Nordstrom-made styles we’re adding to our carts.
Buy It! Halogen Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $97.30 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Nordstrom Amal Leather Hobo Bag, $118.30 (orig. $169); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Treasure & Bond Farrah Studded Bootie, $49.98 (orig. $99.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Treasure & Bond Plaid Shirt Jacket, $90.30 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Halogen Crewneck Cashmere Sweater, $68.60 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Chelsea28 Turtleneck Sweater, $48.30 (orig. $69); nordstorm.com
Buy It! BP. Tie Dye Joggers, $34.40 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Halogen Wool & Cashmere Long Cardigan, $139 (orig. $199); nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Prices on Thousands of Styles from Its Very Own Brands — but They Won’t Last
- Yes, Amazon Created a Face Mask Gift Guide — and There Are 80+ Options to Shop
- The Shark Vacuum with Over 10,000 Five-Star Reviews Is Less Than $200 Right Now
- Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Adidas-Style Tracksuit for Dogs — and It’s Under $10